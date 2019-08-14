Protesters Caught on Video Threaten ICE Contractor: ‘We Know Where You Sleep at Night’

One day before shots were fired at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio, Texas, protesters in Florida were getting personal in their threats against an ICE contractor.

A video posted by Breitbart News said the demonstrators belonged to groups that included Never Again Action, Miramar Circle of Protection Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, Food Not Bombs Fort Lauderdale, Students Working for Equal Rights, and the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County.

The groups were protesting against the GEO Group, a private contractor that rents facility and detention space to ICE.

During the Monday protest, one individual repeatedly cited the GEO Group’s former general counsel, John Bulfin, claiming to know personal details about him and his family.

“We know where all your children live throughout the country … John Bulfin you have kids in [bleeped out], you have kids in [bleeped out]. We know everything about you and you won’t just be seeing us here,” the protester yelled.

“We know where you sleep at night. We know what kind of dog food you buy your dogs,” another protester yelled.

The first protester then listed addresses of where Bulfin lives, and where he attends church.

GEO Group VP of Corporate Relations Pablo Paez said threatening GEO workers is “incredibly reckless.”

“These are politically motivated attacks. We have been a services provider to the federal government for over 30 years,” he told Breitbart.

“The fact is that the services we provide in our facilities today are in no way different than the high quality, professional services under the same standards that we provided for eight years under President Obama’s administration. So where was the outrage then?”

On Tuesday, police responded to shots fired at an ICE office in San Antonio at about 3 a.m., the San Antonio Express-News reported. A second building occupied by ICE was also attacked, police said.

Here’s a photo of one of the bullet holes from this morning. @USCIS stands with @ICE as they work to enforce our laws and keep Americans safe! pic.twitter.com/AUvgpGJco6 — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) August 13, 2019

“These shootings were cowardly, brazen, violent acts, absolutely without justification and a threat to our entire community,” Christopher Combs, the special agent in charge of the San Antonio FBI office, said in a statement.

Combs said the shots were fired by “an unknown number of individuals in an unknown number of vehicles” and that bullets came within inches of hitting federal employees who were in the building.

He said authorities knew ICE was targeted because “all of the shots that we have found were on the floors where ICE has offices, so there is no question it is a very targeted attack.”

“To fire indiscriminately into any building, let alone a federal facility, is not an act of protest. It’s an act of violence … against the federal government that could have resulted in the assassination of a federal employee,” Combs said. “That will not be accepted here in San Antonio.”

Daniel Bible, field director for the San Antonio office of ICE Enforcement Removal Operations, said anti-ICE rhetoric sparked the incident.

“Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts,” Bible said in a statement.

“ICE officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe. This disturbing public discourse shrouds our critical law enforcement function and unnecessarily puts our officers’ safety at risk.”

Combs said officials worry more attacks may follow.

“We are concerned that there could be additional attacks,” he said. “We have to stop it. We cannot allow political discourse to lead us to the point of violence, where federal employees, innocent people doing their jobs, are put in harm’s way.”

