Protesters Confront Joe Biden with 'Drop Out, Joe!' Chants, Perform Eulogy for His Campaign

Once considered the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden was met with chants of “Drop out, Joe!” and encountered a mock funeral for his campaign Thursday in New York.

New York Communities for Change staged the protests and tweeted a video of a group yelling, “Drop out, Joe!” as Biden left a fundraiser on Wall Street.

We found @JoeBiden at his 250 person Wall Street fundraiser. We had a message: DROP OUT JOE! You don’t have to do this Joe. You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to Deleware. pic.twitter.com/BKjB3trVSb — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

“You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to [Delaware],” the tweet read.

Biden merely smiled as he was ushered to his waiting car.

Protesters on Thursday also recited a “moving eulogy” for Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“After the results between Iowa and New Hampshire, things are looking pretty grim and we are sad to be here to say that this campaign is pretty much done,” the speaker said. “The people have spoken. Young people have spoken.”

A moving eulogy on @JoeBiden’s 2020 campaign. pic.twitter.com/76AmZwTBma — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

Biden did not perform as well as his campaign had hoped in either the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary.

In Iowa, Biden came in fourth place with only 15.8 percent of the state delegate equivalents and six delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

In New Hampshire, he came in fifth place with 8.4 percent of the votes and no delegates.

The former vice president even left New Hampshire before the primary results were in to focus on the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, Fox News reported.

“It is important that Iowa and New Hampshire have spoken, but we need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday and beyond,” he told supporters in South Carolina on Tuesday.

“We haven’t heard from the most committed constituents in the Democratic Party — the African American community — or the fastest-growing segment of the party, the Latino Americans.

Biden told the audience that “99.9 percent” of black voters “have not yet had a chance to vote” in the primaries; with Latino voters, he said 99.8 percent hadn’t voted, according to The Hill.

“I’ve said many times: You can’t be the nominee, you can’t win the general election as a Democrat unless you have the overwhelming support of black and brown voters,” he said.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden with 19.2 percent support nationwide, trailing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 4.4 percentage points.

