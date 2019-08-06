SECTIONS
Protesters Converge Outside Injured Mitch McConnell’s Home, One Wants Him Stabbed ‘In the Heart’

By Jack Davis
Published August 6, 2019 at 8:08am
As Americans mourned the loss of innocent lives taken during the weekend tragedies in Texas and Ohio, protesters outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home were out for blood — his.

On Sunday night, about 25 demonstrators piled insult on top of vile comment as they stood on the sidewalk outside of McConnell’s Louisville home. McConnell is recovering from a fractured shoulder he suffered in a weekend fall, Fox News reported.

In an expletive-laden video clip shared on social media, a male protester says “hopefully” someone has a “voodoo doll.” A female protester appears to agree.

Warning: The following video contains language that might be offensive to some viewers.

“Just stab the motherf–ker in the heart, please,” the unidentified woman says.

The clip shows protesters making the issue personal.

“The b—h is home — we keep seeing the lights go on and off,” a protester can be heard shouting.

Are these protesters abusing their First Amendment rights?

“This h-e really thought he was going to get ready to be at home after he hurt his little punk ass shoulder. B—h, don’t nobody give a f–k! F–k your thoughts and prayers, Mitch. F–k you, f–k your wife, f–k everything you stand for,” a voice can be heard saying on the video, according to Fox News.

Some protesters chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no Fascist USA!” while others called McConnell  “Murder Turtle, according to WLKY.

Louisville Metro Police said demonstrators were “protesting peacefully,” the New York Post reported.

Some were revolted that as many Americans sought to heal, liberals sought to divide.

House Democrats passed a gun control bill in February that McConnell has refused to consider.

On Monday, McConnell issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s call for action in response to the recent mass shootings.

“Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part,” McConnell said in the statement. “Today, I spoke with Chairman Graham of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Wicker of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Chairman Alexander of the Senate HELP Committee. I asked them to reflect on the subjects the president raised within their jurisdictions and encouraged them to engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights.”

“It was serious, bipartisan work that led to last year’s successful passage of the Fix NICS Act and the STOP School Violence Act. Only serious, bipartisan, bicameral efforts will enable us to continue this important work and produce further legislation that can pass the Senate, pass the House, and earn the president’s signature,” he said.

“Partisan theatrics and campaign-trail rhetoric will only take us farther away from the progress all Americans deserve,” McConnell said in the statement.

