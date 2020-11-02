In one of the friendliest protests of this emotional election season, a group of Trump supporters on Saturday marched outside the home of Attorney General William Barr demanding that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden be thrown in jail.

Biden has been at the center of controversy ever since a laptop computer that allegedly once belonged to his son Hunter was found to contain emails that call into question the former VP’s long-standing claim that he was neither informed about or uninvolved in the overseas business dealings of his son. Documents found on the laptop reveal the extent of Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China.

The protesters, calling for Barr to “lock up” Biden, carried signs reading “Biden Lies Matter,” “Equal Justice Is Coming” and “They that forsake the law praise the wicked,” according to USA Today. Some carried Trump flags while others wore “Crooked Hillary for Prison” T-shirts.

Barr came out to speak to the crowd, explaining what the role of the Justice Department is in investigations and posing for pictures with the protesters, who were accompanied by a white horse.

A DOJ official says Barr went outside to greet the crowd, chatted with the folks out there, explained DOJ’s role generally in investigations and then shook hands and posed for photos with them. https://t.co/9AuY66xUea — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) October 31, 2020

Bill Barr has people outside his house and a white horse. How did the white horse get there and why? pic.twitter.com/38O0fwg4SM — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 31, 2020

In the past, President Donald Trump has said he wished Barr would act.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said of the DOJ on Oct. 20. “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody, this is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election.”

During a campaign rally, Trump said Joe Biden has been wallowing in corruption to the detriment of American voters.

“Joe Biden is a corrupt politician who is bought and owned by China,” Trump said during a recent rally.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, said in a recent appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity” that if he had done what Hunter Biden is believed to have done, “I would be phoning in from Rikers Island, probably at a pay phone feeding quarters. I would be in jail.”

He called Joe Biden “corrupted and compromised.”

“The Chinese bought the Bidens a long time ago,” Trump Jr. said.

“Do you think Joe is going to be tough on China?”

He noted that during the discredited Russia investigation, federal officials “spent three years trying to put me in jail, they accused me of doing a fraction of what Hunter Biden actually did, they accused me of doing that and they made me do 30 hours of testimony.”

“I take this a little bit personally,” he added. “They have these emails, they have the wire transfers, they know it’s real and they have corroborating evidence and the media is trying to cancel other media outlets for reporting on the corruption. It’s disgusting.”

