Protesters Singing 'God Bless America' Show Up at Joe Biden's DNC Speech

More than 100 people rallied outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday to protest former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a report.

Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination that night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Protesters gathered outside the speech singing “God Bless America.”

Later, they chanted “USA” near a CBS News tent, the Delaware News Journal reported.

President Donald Trump has more support at Joe Biden’s acceptance speech in Delaware than Joe Biden

pic.twitter.com/6mo4fAgAty — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 21, 2020

TRENDING: Alyssa Milano Blasted by Rose McGowan: 'What Have the Democrats Done To Solve Anything?'

Delaware Trump campaign chair Rob Arlett told the outlet his group organized the protest with the Delaware Republicans.

“We were honestly a little nervous going and protesting in Biden’s hometown,” Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Students for Trump, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“What we discovered is that the enthusiasm for Biden, even in Delaware is practically nonexistent,” he added.

Do you think President Trump will win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (489 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“And the DNC convention feels like the equivalent of a deflated balloon.”

Billboard trucks paid for by Turning Point Action drove around the city bearing slogans like “Sleepy Joe Biden,” according to the News Journal.

Before the demonstration, an airplane with a banner that said, “JOE BIDEN IS LOSING IT — VOTE TRUMP 2020” flew over the Chase Center.

RELATED: Desperate Fire Crews Get Boost in Battle Against California Blazes

“To see so much support for President Trump was electrifying,” activist and influencer Isabel Brown, who was on the ground at the protest, told the DCNF.

“I hope it inspires more young Americans to proudly speak up about what they believe in and what their values are, knowing there are thousands of other young conservatives out there.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.