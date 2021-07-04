Last week, a luxury spa in Los Angeles became the subject of intense debate after a viral video appeared showing an enraged customer charging that a man who identified himself as a transgender “woman” had entered a women’s-only area and exposed his genitalia to them, including minors.

The customer’s supporters decided to protest, just like leftists have been protesting businesses and the residences of politicians that they disagree with for the past year.

This was apparently unacceptable for antifa-related groups, who only believe you have the right to protest if you agree with them. Otherwise, they have the right to show up and engage in all kinds of thuggery.

First, the viral video that started this all, in case you missed it. It features a woman confronting staff members at Wi Spa in L.A.’s Koreatown over their refusal to do anything about a man in an area for women:

“So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls — underage — in your spa?” the woman can be heard telling the front-desk clerk. “Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying?”

When told the customer identified as transgender, the woman responded:

“He is a man. He is a man. He is not no female … He is not a female, sweetie.”

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

A woman confronted the staff at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles after a man walked into the women’s section with his genitals hanging out in front of girls. He identified as a “woman.” The employees said he had a right to do that. The employees say that it’s the law. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/m1VbU0WU6A — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

The woman was confronted by a woke male ally who tried to insist that the man was “transgender.” “It must be hard not being a real man, huh? Try it.” Part 2 pic.twitter.com/PjdV9pXE75 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

According to KNBC-TV, the Wi Spa defended its policy:

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” it said in a statement. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.”

Obviously this wasn’t going to mollify anyone. A protest was scheduled for 11 a.m Saturday in front of Wi Spa by opponents of the spa’s policy.

However, KNBC reported a group called SoCal Antifa launched a counter-protest titled “No Bigotry in L.A.” Antifa chronicler Andy Ngô also discovered more tweets from similar groups urging their members to show up, presumably not for Socratic dialogue:

Antifa accounts on @Twitter are promoting an L.A. direct action against a rally outside Wi Spa organized by the Hispanic woman who recorded a viral video where she confronted spa staff. She complained that a person with a penis exposed their genitals in front of women & girls. pic.twitter.com/gCssv1KUAq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2021

For those inclined to use the, “Well, sure, they’re in black masks and black hoodies, which is traditional antifa garb — but are they really antifa?” feint, here’s footage of thugs assaulting what Ngô said was a videographer. One of the members out front is carrying an Antifascist Action flag; its logo is modeled on the original logo of the German antifa movement and is used by American antifa groups:

“Get the camera, get the camera!” Antifa assaulted and & beat a videographer, among others, in Los Angeles today. Note the antifa flag they fly during the assaults. cc @uspresstracker, @spj_tweets, @pressfreedom. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/gPULo58eBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

“Get the f*** out of here! Keep walking!” they yelled at the videographer. “No safe spaces for chuds! Get the f*** out of the neighborhood!” (“Chud.” in case you were wondering, is far-left slang for anyone to the right of Joe Biden.)

In another series of confrontations, a man and woman were harassed and physically assaulted by counter-protesters. In one video, the antifa thugs warn, “You’re gonna get your a** knocked out.” In another, even though the couple said they “come in peace,” their signs are torn up and counter-protesters turn them around with physical force — with one screaming, “Get the f*** out of here!”

“You’re gonna get your ass knocked out” Antifa threaten, follow & hit a Latino couple accused of “transphobia” at the violent protest outside Wi Spa in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/gEgt1FLq3M — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

A Hispanic couple had their signs torn away & were threatened by antifa outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. “We come in peace,” the woman said while they surrounded her and her partner. pic.twitter.com/R4hykyOPsB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

When another young man’s sign was ripped up by antifa goons, they beat him to the ground after he defended himself with pepper spray.

At the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles, a lone young man gets his sign ripped up by an antifa. A mob of antifa then assaults him to the ground & kicks him after he got out pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/V4IPW4lqbA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Another woman was hounded to her car by a threatening mob.

BLM-Antifa rioters surround a woman who was protesting peacefully by herself outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. The spa was accused of allowing a person to flash their penis in front of women and girls. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/qcirj7Faf0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2021

A man identified as a street preacher was beaten to the ground — again by a crowd with a member displaying the Antifascist Action flag.

Antifa beat a street preacher to the ground at the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6zj19562BO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

And yes, there was some violence that came from both sides — although you had to search harder for individuals who were protesting Wi Spa engaging in illegal or intimidating behavior.

In one case, a man hit a counter-protester in the head with what Ngo described as a rosary (it’s tough to tell from the video what’s in the man’s hand). He was attacked by someone in a black hoodie and he was the only one arrested on the scene by the Los Angeles Police Department. This will be perhaps the one time you see antifa types celebrate the police.

At the antifa riot in Los Angeles today, a shirtless Latino man smacks an antifa in the face with a rosary. When he gets arrested by @LAPDHQ, the far-left protesters thank the police. pic.twitter.com/iDoeIVudqn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2021

Ngô posted other video of brawls between the two factions:

Antifa vs conservatives brawl broke out near the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Video by @realJamesKlug: pic.twitter.com/0kiCaA2KCl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

And yet, police mostly took a hands-off approach to reports of assault:

Antifa assault street preachers who tried to attend the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. Several people have been assaulted today but police don’t appear to be responding at all. pic.twitter.com/p5mblPgXYG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

According to KCBS-TV, an unlawful assembly was declared by the LAPD at 12:30 p.m. and “[o]fficers in tactical gear ushered the crowd off the street, while some demonstrators set a dumpster on fire and screamed in the faces of police.”

Fighting & rioting broke out at the antifa counter-protest outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Antifa gathered to assault those who opposed the spa over a purported incident where a person flashed their genitals to women & girls. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/vMt4GN3chb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2021

So this is where we are now: When a spa refuses to stick up for women who were upset a man who identified as transgender exposed his penis to women and children, conservatives want to protest. Antifa thugs are then given free rein to disrupt said protest, all because they say there are “no safe spaces for chuds!”

Hear that, chuds? Freedom of speech is contingent upon whether or not your speech is favored. If not, you may be better off keeping it to yourself. Otherwise, these are the consequences.

