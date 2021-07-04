Path 27
Commentary

As Protests Hit LA Spa That Allegedly Let Transgender Expose Himself to Minors, Antifa Intervenes in Sick Way

C. Douglas Golden July 4, 2021 at 6:19am
Last week, a luxury spa in  Los Angeles became the subject of intense debate after a viral video appeared showing an enraged customer charging that a man who identified himself as a transgender “woman” had entered a women’s-only area and exposed his genitalia to them, including minors.

The customer’s supporters decided to protest, just like leftists have been protesting businesses and the residences of politicians that they disagree with for the past year.

This was apparently unacceptable for antifa-related groups, who only believe you have the right to protest if you agree with them. Otherwise, they have the right to show up and engage in all kinds of thuggery.

First, the viral video that started this all, in case you missed it. It features a woman confronting staff members at Wi Spa in L.A.’s Koreatown over their refusal to do anything about a man in an area for women:

“So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls — underage — in your spa?” the woman can be heard telling the front-desk clerk. “Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying?”

When told the customer identified as transgender, the woman responded:

“He is a man. He is a man. He is not no female … He is not a female, sweetie.”

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

According to KNBC-TV, the Wi Spa defended its policy:

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” it said in a statement. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.”

Do police need to do more to rein in antifa violence?

Obviously this wasn’t going to mollify anyone. A protest was scheduled for 11 a.m Saturday in front of Wi Spa by opponents of the spa’s policy.

However, KNBC reported a group called SoCal Antifa launched a counter-protest titled “No Bigotry in L.A.” Antifa chronicler Andy Ngô also discovered more tweets from similar groups urging their members to show up, presumably not for Socratic dialogue:

For those inclined to use the, “Well, sure, they’re in black masks and black hoodies, which is traditional antifa garb — but are they really antifa?” feint, here’s footage of thugs assaulting what Ngô said was a videographer. One of the members out front is carrying an Antifascist Action flag; its logo is modeled on the original logo of the German antifa movement and is used by American antifa groups:

“Get the f*** out of here! Keep walking!” they yelled at the videographer. “No safe spaces for chuds! Get the f*** out of the neighborhood!” (“Chud.” in case you were wondering, is far-left slang for anyone to the right of Joe Biden.)

In another series of confrontations, a man and woman were harassed and physically assaulted by counter-protesters. In one video, the antifa thugs warn, “You’re gonna get your a** knocked out.” In another, even though the couple said they “come in peace,” their signs are torn up and counter-protesters turn them around with physical force — with one screaming, “Get the f*** out of here!”

When another young man’s sign was ripped up by antifa goons, they beat him to the ground after he defended himself with pepper spray.

Another woman was hounded to her car by a threatening mob.

A man identified as a street preacher was beaten to the ground — again by a crowd with a member displaying the Antifascist Action flag.

And yes, there was some violence that came from both sides — although you had to search harder for individuals who were protesting Wi Spa engaging in illegal or intimidating behavior.

In one case, a man hit a counter-protester in the head with what Ngo described as a rosary (it’s tough to tell from the video what’s in the man’s hand). He was attacked by someone in a black hoodie and he was the only one arrested on the scene by the Los Angeles Police Department. This will be perhaps the one time you see antifa types celebrate the police.

Ngô posted other video of brawls between the two factions:

And yet, police mostly took a hands-off approach to reports of assault:

According to KCBS-TV, an unlawful assembly was declared by the LAPD at 12:30 p.m. and “[o]fficers in tactical gear ushered the crowd off the street, while some demonstrators set a dumpster on fire and screamed in the faces of police.”

So this is where we are now: When a spa refuses to stick up for women who were upset a man who identified as transgender exposed his penis to women and children, conservatives want to protest. Antifa thugs are then given free rein to disrupt said protest, all because they say there are “no safe spaces for chuds!”

Hear that, chuds? Freedom of speech is contingent upon whether or not your speech is favored. If not, you may be better off keeping it to yourself. Otherwise, these are the consequences.

