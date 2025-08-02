'Proud Democrat' Calls Into Chris Cuomo's Show, Admits She Was 'Wrong About Trump' - She's Not the Only One

When NewsNation host Chris Cuomo put a question to his viewers this week, the answers he got might not have been what he was looking for.

And for Democrats still following the one-time CNN from his years as a leftist mouthpiece, the answers definitely weren’t good news.

But the response of one “proud Democrat” was a boost for President Donald Trump’s supporters — and maybe a booster shot for the country’s future.

BREAKING: A “PROUD DEMOCRAT” just called into Chris Cuomo’s show and admitted she was “WRONG” about President Trump. “I’m happy… with immigration… I’m pretty happy with my 401k.” Many Americans regret voting… AGAINST Trump! pic.twitter.com/x8UAfbZEkn — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 1, 2025

Cuomo had focused a portion of the program on the willingness to admit error — even delivering a bloviating, self-aggrandizing 12-plus-minute address on the topic. (He might have changed networks; he hasn’t changed his personality.)

He asked viewers to call in with an answer to the question, “What have you been wrong about?”

And might have gotten more than he bargained for.

“I’m not too proud to say I’ve been wrong about President Trump,” said a caller identified as “Chrissy” from Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m a proud Democrat and he’s done a lot of things … Immigration. I’m happy about what’s happening with immigration. I thought the stock market would tank, and I’m pretty happy with my 401(k).

“There’s a few things that I thought things would go wrong, and I’m very happy.”

“Chrissy” wasn’t the only one. Check out some others in a video NewsNation posted to YouTube on Friday.







A self-described “registered Democrat who voted for Trump” in Pennsylvania called in to say he was delighted that some Democratic lawmakers in that battleground state have apparently been seeing the light when it comes to Trump.

Another caller, an apparently staunch supporter of Israel in Los Angeles, of all places, was blunt about his own turnaround:

“I was wrong to hate President Trump,” said the caller, identified as “Matty.”

He said the increasing anti-Semitism of the Democratic Party on display since the Hamas terorrist attack of Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked Israel’s ongoing war of survival had changed his mind.

He called Trump “the common-sense hero of Israel” these days.

All of that is anecdotal, of course. Random callers to any program are not exactly a trustworthy sample of public opinion.

But there’s no denying it’s a bad look for the Democratic Party, and a bad sign for the party’s prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.

After their rout in the November presidential election, Democrats have done precious little to address the issues sane Americans find most repellent about it.

No major Democrat has renounced the party’s stance on illegal immigration, or denounced the open-border Biden years.

No major Democrat has renounced the party’s insane positions on “transgender” issues.

No major Democrat has admitted the inflation-fuelling trillions of federal dollars in government spending under Biden (with billions in obvious waste) were a bad idea.

No major Democrat has admitted to the increasingly inescapable truth that the party’s top officials, in bed with their accomplices in the “intelligence community,” manufactured a hoax to cast Trump as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The list could go on — even longer than a Chris Cuomo bloviation session.

Reality has a way of asserting itself — and inserting itself into American politics.

That’s what happened in November with Trump’s historic political comeback.

And if the callers to Cumo’s program are even a rough guide, it’s still happening today, even among self-described Democrats.

Individuals can admit they’re wrong, even if the party can’t. And those individuals will be voting next year, and for years to come.

