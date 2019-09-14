'Proudly Liberal' Coffee Shop Fires Trans Employee Who Attacked Conservative Customer

A transgender coffee shop worker’s aggressive, on-the-job outburst while dealing with a conservative customer has that employee seeking other opportunities this week.

According to the Washington Examiner, 23-year-old Marilyn Synek entered Cultiva Espresso & Crepes in Lincoln, Nebraska, as she does “once a week” — only to be immediately profaned by an employee who apparently recognized her from her time as a conservative political volunteer.

Synek, who has volunteered for both Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and the Nebraska Family Alliance, suggested to the Examiner on Thursday she was surprised to be called by name and cursed out upon entering the restaurant.

“[The employee] asked me to leave and informed me that if I tried to come back, I would be denied service because of my ‘bigoted’ views,” Synek said.

“You are f—ing bigoted trash, and we do not want you in our restaurant. Over 80 percent of the people who work here are queer. You are not f—ing wanted in our restaurant, so get out and don’t come back!” the employee allegedly yelled.

That employee goes by Natalie Weiss and, according to a Facebook post from Cultiva, was not long for the job after the restaurant’s ownership heard about the outburst.

Weiss was “fired almost immediately,” a since-deleted post from Cultiva read, according TheBlaze.

Despite their personal political stances as self-professed liberals, company management came out strongly against Weiss’ behavior, writing that such an outburst has no place in their coffee shop or modern political discourse.

“While we’re proudly liberal personally, and believe in human rights and diversity to the fullest degree, let it be known that we would *never* condone treating a customer this way,” the Facebook post read.

“We’re more than happy to have people sit in our stores and discuss politics with civility, as has been a tradition in coffee shops for centuries,” the post said, but, “When the heat rises to this level, it’s not good for anybody.”

Weiss saw things differently.

In a lengthy Facebook post entirely devoid of apology, Weiss argued the incident was a mere attempt to speak truth to the supposedly awesome power that is the pro-traditional-marriage NFA.

Sure, the former employee had, entirely without cause and “in no uncertain terms,” told paying customer she was “not welcome to come back.”

But as a transgender member of the “LGBT2QIA+” community, Weiss claimed to have been violently oppressed by Synek’s mere presence in the restaurant.

“So, for those keeping track,” Weiss wrote, “you can be fired or lose your home because you identify in the LGBT2QIA+ umbrella, and you can also be fired for telling people who fight for that status quo to get lost.”

“Nebraska,” Weiss wrote. “It’s nice.”

