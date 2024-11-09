Providence: Trump's Win in '24 Rather Than '20 Was for the Best, Like Reagan's in '80 Instead of '76

People are already recognizing the wisdom of God in allowing Donald Trump to be re-elected in 2024 rather than 2020.

In some ways, it is reminiscent of then-former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, who just missed winning the Republican nomination to be president over incumbent President Gerald Ford by a hair in 1976, but went on to become the nominee in 1980, when he ushered in a landslide for the GOP.

This election cycle, not only did Trump exceed his support in the Electoral College vote and raw vote total (winning a majority) from his 2016 triumph, but also made significant gains in pretty much all demographic groups: men, women, whites, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, urban, rural and young and old alike.

It was a historic win, with coattails that have allowed the Republicans to take back control of the Senate — and they likely will retain control of the House, as well.

In Reagan’s landslide win, he also helped usher in a GOP majority in the Senate for the first time since the 1950s (with a 12-seat gain), and the party made massive gains in the House, picking up 35 seats.

A big part of what led to the Republican landslide in 1980 was the low approval rating of incumbent Democrat President Jimmy Carter, much as President Joe Biden and his policies (which his Vice President Kamala Harris supported and planned to continue) are unpopular now.

If Reagan had become the GOP nominee and defeated Carter in 1976, what became known as the Reagan Revolution of the 1980s could not have happened.

Democrats held a 61-to-38-seat filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a 292-to-143 advantage in the House during what would have been Reagan’s first two years in office.

He would have been lucky to even get many of his cabinet positions approved with the people he wanted, much less judges. And likely there would have been no Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who Reagan nominated in 1986.

Nor would the Democratic Congress have passed his tax reform or backed his military buildup.

His strategy to defeat the Soviet Union in the Cold War would have been stymied.

The Democrats held a majority in the House the entire eight years Reagan was in office, but many of those members were from districts he had won, so they played ball in getting his agenda passed.

Because Reagan served when he did, he was able to define a decade that experienced the greatest economic expansion since World War II and saw an end to the Cold War. As Reagan summarized in his farewell address in January 1989, “Not bad at all.”

The former California governor had fulfilled his 1980 campaign slogan, “Let’s Make America Great Again,” which Trump apparently liked.

Just as Reagan defined the decades of the 1980s for the better, Trump now has the opportunity to do the same for the rest of the 2020s.

Interestingly, Trump announced Thursday that his campaign manager Susie Wiles, who served in the Reagan White House, will be his chief of staff when he becomes president.

Morning in America again! Trump’s first hire — Susie Wiles — will deliver a Reagan 2.0 vision https://t.co/VbMm9nTZcm pic.twitter.com/kegzwLYGZv — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) November 8, 2024

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley highlighted the blessing in disguise that Trump not winning in 2020 is turning out to be.

“Think about this, if Trump won in 2020, he would’ve had a Democrat House and Senate. More impeachments, no Senate confirmations, no bills passed, and possibly the end of the MAGA movement as an effective political force,” he wrote in a post on X.

“But now?” O’Handley continued, “He has the House, Senate, Supreme Court, a popular vote mandate, and an entire country that wants to clean up our elections, close our borders, deport illegals, and hold corrupt politicians accountable. Sometimes I think it had to happen this way.”

Think about this If Trump won in 2020, he would’ve had a Democrat House and Senate More impeachments, no Senate confirmations, no bills passed, and possibly the end of the MAGA movement as an effective political force But now? He has the House, Senate, Supreme Court, a… — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 6, 2024

O’Handley added in an Instagram post, “As painful as it was, this was the better long-term solution. We are going to pass a blizzard of new laws to help save this country that would’ve had zero shot with a Democrat Congress. Get ready y’all — it’s going to be Biblical.”

Christian “Give Him 15” podcast host Dutch Sheets agreed with O’Handley, saying on Thursday, “God had a plan in making Trump wait four years to serve his second term.”

“It had to happen this way. We don’t always know God’s plans -– He reserves the right not to tell us in advance — but we trust Him,” Sheets continued.

“God knows what He’s doing, and His wisdom has been vindicated once again. Trump won every one of those swing states, and will now accomplish much more in this term than he could have had he been in office the last four years.”

The Bible tells us in the book of Romans that God, in his providence, “works all things together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.”

It would appear that in the case of Trump, God’s purpose and plan was for him to serve a second term, but just starting in 2025 instead of 2021.

