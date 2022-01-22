For anyone who has found the Biden administration’s failures hard to swallow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recommends a dose of alcohol.

This week, Democrats failed to gut the Senate filibuster rule, which ended any chance of an election overhaul bill passing the Senate.

Psaki was asked about the failure when she appeared on the ABC show “The View” on Friday.

“The path forward is we have to keep fighting,” Psaki said. “I think this week has been frustrating, devastating, angering, all of those things.

“And everybody who has been fighting for this, there are so many activists across this country who have been so central to getting to this point.

“I mean just a year ago, there were more people who were opposed to filibuster changes in the Senate, so we’ve made some progress on that front, but we’ve got to stay at it.”

After the Senate failed to pass voting rights legislation this week, @PressSec Jen Psaki tells #TheView that the path forward is to “keep fighting.” “We also need to make sure people are educated in states across the country about what their rights are.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/80QmmQcwjv — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2022

“So my advice to everyone out there who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: Feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning: We’ve got to keep fighting,” she said.

That produced an uproar on Twitter.

Go have a margarita Psaki says. Clown world! pic.twitter.com/tOCCjwH7Dy — Kristina Lade (@KristiLLade) January 21, 2022

Unfortunately Kickboxing classes average $150 so are $149 outside of my budget. Drinking a margarita at 11:37 on a Friday morning doesn’t seem advisable. And keeping up a fight none of y’all are fighting seems rather futile. https://t.co/9ubtMd8sMJ — Stephanie Gallardo for Congress (@ElectGallardo) January 21, 2022

Miss voting? Try happy hour! https://t.co/ZDwLMOhsNW — LISA CURRY (@lisa_curry) January 21, 2022

Me: I can’t find fresh produce for my children at the supermarket in DC and we’re not allowed to eat at a restaurants Psaki: Have a margarita! These people are so crazy!! — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) January 21, 2022

Elsewhere during her interview, when asked how long she expects to stay on the job, she seemed to forget which boss she was working for, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is an honor and a privilege, and I love working for President Obam-Biden,” said Psaki, one of many Obama administration veterans in the Biden White House.

With all 50 Senate Republicans opposing the voting rules overhaul that Biden supported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the issue was never about voting, according to The New York Times.

“This party-line push has never been about securing citizens’ rights,” McConnell said. “It’s about expanding politicians’ power.”

