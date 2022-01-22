Share
Psaki Encourages Americans Who Are 'Frustrated' by Dem Policy Failures to Turn to Alcohol

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2022 at 8:48am
For anyone who has found the Biden administration’s failures hard to swallow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recommends a dose of alcohol.

This week, Democrats failed to gut the Senate filibuster rule, which ended any chance of an election overhaul bill passing the Senate.

Psaki was asked about the failure when she appeared on the ABC show “The View” on Friday.

“The path forward is we have to keep fighting,” Psaki said. “I think this week has been frustrating, devastating, angering, all of those things.

“And everybody who has been fighting for this, there are so many activists across this country who have been so central to getting to this point.

“I mean just a year ago, there were more people who were opposed to filibuster changes in the Senate, so we’ve made some progress on that front, but we’ve got to stay at it.”

“So my advice to everyone out there who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: Feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning: We’ve got to keep fighting,” she said.

That produced an uproar on Twitter.

Elsewhere during her interview, when asked how long she expects to stay on the job, she seemed to forget which boss she was working for, according to the Daily Mail.

Are you tired of superior leftists?

“This is an honor and a privilege, and I love working for President Obam-Biden,” said Psaki, one of many Obama administration veterans in the Biden White House.

With all 50 Senate Republicans opposing the voting rules overhaul that Biden supported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the issue was never about voting, according to The New York Times.

“This party-line push has never been about securing citizens’ rights,” McConnell said. “It’s about expanding politicians’ power.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
