Leftists keep using the word “outrageous.” I do not think it means what they think it means.

For example, most people believe adults initiating sexual conversations with other people’s young children is outrageous: dangerous, possibly even criminal, behavior.

Yet what White House press secretary Jen Psaki described as “completely outrageous” in a podcast interview this week is Florida’s new parental rights law, which bans that type of sick behavior from schools.

Psaki was so outraged that children and families will be protected from sexualized radical propaganda that she cried about it.

She was appearing on Jessica Yellin’s “News Not Noise” podcast when she was asked about the Parental Rights in Education law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

The White House press secretary responded by claiming the legislation to protect children is “harsh and cruel to kids.”

“I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible,” she said, seeming to break down in tears.

“It’s like kids who are bullied and then, just like, all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families,” Psaki said.

“This is an issue that makes me completely crazy,” she added.

“Completely crazy” is an accurate description of her hyperbole, especially her claim that the law is “cruel” to children.

Polls have shown strong support for protecting young children from sexual indoctrination, which Psaki called a “political wedge issue.”

Even a majority of Democrats are in favor of Florida’s commonsense law.

The left and the establishment media misrepresented the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and woke corporations such as Disney, once considered a source for wholesome entertainment, joined in the spreading of disinformation about the law.

What the law actually says is “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Leftists are reeling because supporters of the bill pointed out similarities between teaching progressive ideology about gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom and the practice of “grooming” performed by sexual predators.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, signs of grooming include discussing sexual topics and trying to naturalize the behavior to avoid raising suspicions.

This seems to be the leftist education establishment’s desired curriculum.

We are supposed to trust teachers to protect kids. Instead, some teachers want to leave the profession if they can’t talk about sex.

The establishment media know it’s an indefensible position, so they are up to their normal tricks: misrepresentation and smears.

This is a fight about ending the presentation of extreme subject matter to extremely young children. That is outrageous.

The bad news for Psaki and her ilk is now that this agenda has been exposed, other states are making similar plans.

More than a dozen states are taking action with anti-grooming proposals of their own.

