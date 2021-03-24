In the Joe Biden White House, apparently, ignorance really is bliss.

The escalating situation on the southern border isn’t a “crisis” for the Biden crowd. Last week’s embarrassing diplomatic clash with China just made the president proud.

And now, it turns out White House press secretary Jen Psaki is ignorant about one of the key allegations against the president’s trouble-prone son.

At a White House news briefing on Wednesday, according to Breitbart, Psaki was asked by New York Post reporter Stephen Nelson about a $3.5 million payment to a firm owned by Hunter Biden and a partner that was made in 2014 by the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

.@PressSec is asked about last year’s Senate report that the wife of the former mayor of Moscow paid a company associated with Hunter Biden $3.5 million: “I am not familiar with that claim. It does not sound like it is backed up with a lot of evidence.” pic.twitter.com/uz4DO07pzY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

The payment was detailed in a Senate report released in September, titled “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

It’s the kind of report that might be interesting to someone with a career devoted to U.S. government policy and related concerns. In fact, someone with a job like, say, White House press secretary for President Biden might take more than passing notice of a report with the words “Hunter Biden” and “Corruption” front and center in its title.

But that someone would apparently not be a woman named Jen Psaki, a Democratic hack who has spent a good deal of the 21st century deceiving the American people on behalf of the Barack Obama White House, the John Kerry State Department and, of course, CNN.

According to the Senate report, $3.5 million was wired to Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden and his partner Devon Archer. The source of the money was Elena Baturina, the wife of Yuri Luzhkov, a former Moscow mayor who’d been dismissed in 2010 for corruption (hard as that might be to believe).

In the Hunter Biden saga, the payment isn’t nearly as well known as his $50,000 a month sinecure on the board of the Ukraine energy company Burisma, his even-more-shady dealings in the Orient, his long and very public history of drug abuse, or even the child he sired out of wedlock, then tried to deny until reaching a court settlement for support. (A real flower of American manhood is our Hunter.)

But $3.5 million is no small amount of money even by standards of shameless government corruption, so many Americans who’ve followed the news about Hunter Biden are at least familiar with the story. The payment was one of the key elements of the Senate report’s conclusion that “Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe” while Joe Biden was the vice president.

The fact that it was a topic during the presidential debate in Nashville in October, as the New York Post reported, would make it part of the landscape for anyone with a professional interest in politics.

But the press secretary of the Joe Biden White House wants her country to believe she hasn’t followed the news about Hunter Biden.

“Not familiar with that claim,” Psaki said. “Doesn’t sound like it’s backed up by a lot of evidence. If you have evidence or specifics, happy to discuss it further. … I’m not familiar with the report at all.”

“Skepticism” is probably too polite a word for what greeted that claim on social media, where Psaki’s trademark dodge of promising to “circle back” to answer tough questions later has become a byword for duplicity.

@PressSec maybe you need more documentation

so you can circle back… pic.twitter.com/gz3HXVueiz — Acts 2:38 Believer (@Acts238Believer) March 24, 2021

How does she know if it is backed up with evidence or not if she is “not familiar with that claim.” — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) March 24, 2021

“I am not familiar with that” aka she doesn’t want to talk about the true corruption of the Biden family which would bring down far more than this administration. — Jesse Nichols George (@JesseNicholsGeo) March 24, 2021

She’s either lying or bad at her job. She’s paid to know about this. It’s not my job and I know all about it and have for over a year. And fwiw, it was in multiple news reports. She’s FOS. — James Gordon (@jamesgordon4th) March 24, 2021

The implied crudity aside, that last tweet makes a good point — Psaki is, in fact, paid to know about things like mysterious payments from the wife of a former Moscow mayor to the finance firm of the son of the sitting vice president at the time the payment was made.

The fact that that same man is now the son of the president of the United States who actually employs her makes it more than passing strange that Psaki claims not to know anything about it.

But this is the Biden White House, where the cooperation of the mainstream media is assured, where the few rough questions that are asked can be smoothed over with a snarky comment and a barely believable “I don’t know,” and maybe even a promise to “circle back.”

Still, there is a limit. The Biden White House might be duplicitous, and the mainstream media might be irredeemably biased, but the American people are not fools. Since Jan. 20, they’ve watched as, step by step, Democrats have worked to destroy the progress of the past four years.

It might look like an eternity now, but the 2022 mid-terms aren’t far off at all.

Unless hacks like Psaki wake up, when those midterms arrive, the ignorance-is-bliss-believers aren’t going to know what hit them.

