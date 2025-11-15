Psaki Hurries to Walk Back Calling Trump a 'Predator' on Live TV

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki immediately walked back her suggestion that President Donald Trump is among the “predators” named in the documents about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a Thursday segment.

House Democrats released emails on Wednesday in which Epstein claimed that Trump knew about his conduct and even sat in a room with his victim. After making the suggestion that Trump is a predator, Psaki immediately noted on “The Briefing with Jen Psaki” that there is no evidence that Trump committed any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

“You’re talking about the other predators out there, right, in addition to Trump,” Psaki said. “And I’m not saying he is, we don’t know all the details on that. I’m just saying in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there are other predators out there.”

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Circles Back After Referring to Trump as a ‘Predator’ on Air MSNBC host Jen Psaki has sparked controversy after she insinuated President Trump was a “predator” during her show, then quickly corrected herself on air. While interviewing Dem. Rep. Robert Garcia… pic.twitter.com/xQ3VBCYQZV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 14, 2025



The documents containing Epstein’s emails redacted the name of sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who stated in 2011 that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him. More of Epstein’s victims told NBC News in September that they never witnessed or heard about Trump doing anything illegal during his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein’s business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, stated during a July 24 deposition that Trump was a “gentleman in all respects” and denied that she ever witnessed him act inappropriately.

Trump told reporters on July 29 that he ended his friendship with Epstein after he “stole” female staffers from Mar-a-Lago, which he believed included Giuffre.

A discharge petition received enough signatures to force House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on the release of the Epstein files. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado signed the petition and publicly said they will vote for the release of the files.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the emails were “selectively leaked” by Democrats to “to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.