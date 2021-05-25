Psaki Says Biden Is So Physically Fit Sometimes He's 'Hard to Keep Up With'

Go about your business, America. Everything is fine at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.

In fact, it’s more than fine. It’s better than great. The president of the United States isn’t a feeble man who struggles with words, thoughts and stairs. He’s a man of vigor, and there’s nothing at all to fret about.

President Joe Biden is so vigorous that not even people who are a fraction of his age can keep up with him — or so says White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki was asked an odd question on Monday during her daily media briefing about Biden’s exercise regime. As if there are not other more pressing things going on for the biased establishment media to inquire about, one reporter sought a follow-up regarding the whereabouts of the president’s Peloton exercise bike.

That question, all things considered, was bizarre — even coming from a pool of reporters who live in Biden’s pocket. Who cares about his gym equipment while the country struggles with inflation, a jobs crisis, a border crisis and multiple energy crises?

Psaki, ignoring the mounting challenges facing the country, provided an answer that was even more peculiar than the question.

“I will say I have nothing to read out on the president’s private exercise routine,” she responded. “I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he’s hard to keep up with.”

Remember the day the robust and fit commander-in-chief ate dirt three times while attempting to climb the stairs to Air Force One back in March? Ignore that. It was windy, remember?

Don’t recall that weeks later, it almost happened again:

EARLIER: President Biden boards Air Force One en route to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/92MGKWXqBD — The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2021

A simple, “I don’t keep up with the president’s exercise equipment, but he’s in good health” would have been a sufficient statement from Psaki. But she wasn’t interested in offering such a simple explanation. She couldn’t simply brush over the topic and move on to business.

Psaki had to tell us all something that surely she doesn’t even believe: that Biden is essentially the standard-bearer for physical fitness and energy.

Never mind what your eyes have told you, or what Biden’s trips, missteps and gaffes have objectively said. Forget all of those days where he called a lid before lunch.

Listen to the woman who can’t spot a crisis for what it is. The president is strong. He’s hard to even keep up with.

Perhaps Biden is “hard to keep up with” in the same way that many other people in his age group — and even younger groups — are: They are experiencing cognitive issues and/or dementia and account for the majority of Silver Alert notifications that leave family members scared and communities on the lookout.

Luckily for Biden and Psaki, the president has people keeping an eye on him every minute of the day.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.