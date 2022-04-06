Try as they may, the nonexistent, Russian-influenced, perfectly innocent Hunter Biden laptop continues to bite the Biden administration.

And it’s beginning to take out sizeable chunks, coming closer and closer to “The Big Guy” himself, President Joe Biden.

When asked by Fox News Digital about contents on the laptop, however, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said: “We don’t comment on the laptop.”

So the laptop is of concern, right, Mr. Bates?

Questioning the legitimacy or relevance of the laptop has been long the default position of the Biden administration and its lockstep media allies.

Biden’s defenders have even said the laptop case has earmarks of Russian influence on American elections.

By the way, what is it with these leftists and claims of Russian influence? The Russians got Trump elected, we were told. That was proven false. Then, the Russians tampered with Hunter’s laptop! Yeah, right.

Here are the questions: Is President Joe Biden corrupt? Is his son Hunter corrupt? That, of course, is for due process to decide.

However, those in the legacy news media have displayed their corruption by refusing to deal with the issue.

Will the Hunter Biden laptop be the undoing of the Biden presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (2871 Votes) No: 14% (451 Votes)

Even far leftist Bill Maher has noted that.

“And now two years later, the New York Times and the Washington Post have come around to say ‘OK there was something there,’” Maher said. “It looks like the left-wing media has buried the story because it wasn’t part of their narrative, and that’s why people don’t trust the media.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

That’s for sure. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The latest coming from Laptop Land is Hunter Biden early in 2017 receiving a request from a Chinese business associate to have a college admission letter written for the associate’s son, Fox News Digital reported.

That associate, Jonathan Li, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He was CEO of the investment firm BHR, in which Hunter Biden held a 10 percent stake as recently as last year.

The letter of recommendation was written by Joe Biden, who at that time was vice president.

Joe Biden’s letter was then FedExed to Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, according to the emails. That transmission was made after Biden was out of office. It’s unclear when Biden wrote the letter.

Citing privacy concerns, Brown University refused to say if the son, Christopher Li, became a student there.

A Fox Digital query about the emails surrounding the letter of recommendation prompted Bates’ response about not commenting on the laptop.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked if President Biden’s statement that he never spoke to his son about Hunter’s overseas dealings still stood, responded in the affirmative.



But Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have revealed documents linking the Biden family with “corrupt actors,” according to Fox host Maria Bartiromo.

Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, told Fox that the news media have no choice but to report on the laptop since Hunter Biden is at risk of being indicted by the federal attorney in Delaware.

The media are “willing to recognize the authenticity of the laptop now,” Turley said.

“But they don’t really want to talk about what’s on the laptop, which are hundreds and thousands of emails and pictures, some of which refer to the president of the United States,” Turley continued.

And while the White House and media may concede Hunter Biden was involved in high dollar influence selling, they say there’s no connection to Joe Biden.

“That’s just not true. These emails refer to the president — they use code names like ‘The Big Guy’ or ‘Celtic,’” according to Turley.

“In one email a person is warned not to use the president’s name.

“But more concerning are references to accounts that might have paid some money to the president in paying off bills or taxes.

“There’s a reference to an office that the president and the first lady would use that is allegedly funded by a Chinese firm,” Turley said.

It doesn’t mean Joe Biden has committed crimes, according to Turley. But denial of any Hunter Biden business dealings connecting to the president is “bizarre.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not appointed a special counsel in the laptop case, a decision which Turley said he doesn’t understand.

Nevertheless, Turley said he recognized the difficulty of the Justice Department dealing with the situation when so many of the emails are tied to the president.

The situation calls for the need for a special counsel, he said.

“Hunter Biden may be many things,” Turley said, “But he is certainly not without blame.

“I mean, this was a raw and open influence peddling scheme worth millions of dollars. And the Biden family is known for influence peddling. They have been accused of influence peddling, including the uncle [of Hunter] or the brother of the president, for years.”

So the little laptop computer continues to grow in importance and relevance.

With recent signs of Democrat abandonment of Joe Biden, the voice of the laptop may become louder and louder.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.