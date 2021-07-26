Psychiatrist: Biden Has Symptoms of Dementia, Likely He Is 'Almost Just Holding On'

Speaking at a White House Rose Garden ceremony to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, President Joe Biden forgot a congressman’s name. Shortly afterward, he became confused and called out, “Where’s Mom? Mom?”

On Sunday, a reporter asked Biden, “Does immigration need to be in reconciliation? A pathway for citizenship?”

What he said next is a mystery, although there has been some media speculation about what it sounded like.

Full interview of @POTUS “my butt has been wiped” comment.

Why, did not a single reporter, ask…excuse me Mr. President?

Can you clarify what happened to your butt?

Journalism is dead… pic.twitter.com/I2Y7uW5Lph — All Politics is Local with Jon Fetherston (@LocalPoliticsis) July 25, 2021

During his train wreck of a CNN town hall Wednesday night, the president was difficult to understand at times, leading to more questions about his cognitive abilities.

Is there really anyone willing to step forward with a straight face and say there’s nothing wrong here?https://t.co/YwemWerdLS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 22, 2021

Returning to the White House following the debacle, he stepped off Marine One and a reporter shouted a question to him. “And are there people who, in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?” she asked.

The president looked at her and said, “Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

Not a single Biden event passes without at least one memorable, and typically cringeworthy, takeaway.

The president is not alright.

The media may think their clever reporting is hiding Biden’s decline from the world, but the world is well aware of it. Particularly in Australia.

Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt spoke with psychiatrist Tanveer Ahmed on his show and discussed Ahmed’s take on the cognitive condition of the leader of the free world. (Two of Bolt’s Sky News colleagues delivered brutally honest assessments of Biden’s mental health earlier this year, which can be viewed here and here.)

Bolt showed viewers a clip of Biden completely losing his train of thought during a public speech.

Regarding last week’s town hall, Bolt said, “for a lot of the time … there was no real trouble, no real trouble. He was answering fluently — for him. But you couldn’t ignore moments like these for instance.”

Bolt then played a video of Biden absolutely fumbling an answer.

“You get the feeling he’s almost just hanging on — which can be a feature of dementia,” Ahmed said.

He noted Biden exhibits some symptoms of dementia such as “short term recall, losing track of your thoughts” and “confabulating.”

“The other problem with Joe Biden,” he said, “is, you know, it is probably steadily getting worse in the last sort of 12, 18 months and that is a feature of dementia where you’re kind of seeing a steady, gradual decline … I don’t think it’s unreasonable to raise these questions.”

“For the most part, there’s no problem at all, he’s talking fine, then suddenly boom, the memory goes,” Bolt said. “With early dementia, for instance, are you actually fine, is your judgment still perfectly OK once you get back your train of thought, you know, you recollect, ‘Oh yeah, that’s where I was going?’ Or are you really not quite up to the job?”

Do you believe Biden is fit to serve as the president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (49 Votes) No: 98% (2961 Votes)

“Depends what stage of it is,” Ahmed replied. “In terms of trying to take in the complex concepts and taking in large amounts of information which a president would be expected to do, that would be extremely difficult for him.”

Ahmed noted Biden was able to get through the debates, saying “he just sort of hung in there. So you get the feeling he’s almost just holding on, which can be a feature of dementia, where as long as you’ve got enough people supporting you, you can sort of just hold on. And I think there’s a bit of that going on with Joe Biden.”

“It will become clearer probably in the next 12 to 18 months.”

Last week, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who was previously the White House physician to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, called on Biden to take a cognitive test.

“I think he’s either going to resign — they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man,” Jackson told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.

“This is a national security issue at this point.”

He’s not wrong.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.