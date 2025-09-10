'Public Execution for All to See': The Message Trump Tweeted That Should Terrify Decarlos Brown

A resurfaced tweet from President Donald Trump should leave alleged murderer Decarlos Brown terrified.

After the Boston Marathon bombing that killed 3 people and injured hundreds on April 15, 2013, Trump let his followers know days later how to handle criminals that commit senseless acts of violence: set a strong precedent for anyone looking to imitate them.

“Should be public execution for all to see-you will end this bulls*** fast!” Trump wrote.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Should be public execution for all to see-you will end this bullshit fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2013

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder after video showed him on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system in Charlotte, North Carolina, allegedly stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on Aug. 22.

He also faces one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, according to the Department of Justice.

The footage became public last Friday, prompting outrage as Zarutska sat alone looking at her phone, only for Brown to stand up from behind her and allegedly stab her repeatedly.

The moment is brutal, evil, and completely senseless, but added context made this tragic story worse when Brown’s criminal record became public knowledge.

He had been arrested 14 times prior to the August incident, with charges relating to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault, felony larceny, and shoplifting according to WPEC. Somehow, a lax justice system allowed him to roam free.

Brown faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, per the DOJ.

What about Trump’s sentiment towards the Boston bombers and other criminals? Granted, this is a statement from 2013, but do public executions have a place as a deterrent for the abhorrent crimes we keep seeing committed — like this stabbing?

Something must change.

Our justice system has become one of kindness, patience, and attempts at rehabilitation. Brown was not just given a second chance; he was given multiple second chances and continuously failed. He showed that he belongs behind bars but was instead allowed out in society.

When someone barbarically takes the life of another person for all to see, a public execution feels like a strong deterrent.

Let anyone else in that criminal’s position or anyone planning to commit a heinous crime see the life leave their eyes.

Criminals must comprehend that the justice system is not a daycare where naive compassion and understanding are going to flourish.

It must be a place of swift justice that prioritizes punishment.

