As Americans continue to revile and reject Anheuser-Busch products due to the company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the company trotted out its iconic Clydesdales in a new advertisement Friday trying to re-establish its image as a beer with deep American roots.

But the initial reaction on social media was that Americans are not forgetting the controversy that erupted after Bud Light put Mulvaney’s image on a beer can.

“Is the horse trans now?” WISN-AM personality Dan O’Donnell tweeted.

The ad opens with a Clydesdale galloping across a mist-shrouded field of grain before showing the horse in a small-town street, passing a trucking company, a flag-raising, and traveling to places such as New York City and the Lincoln Memorial.

“Let me tell you a story about a beer rooted in the heart of America, found in a community where a handshake is a sure contract, brewed for those who found opportunity and challenge and hope in tomorrow, raised by generations willing to sit, share, risk, remember,” a narrator begins.

“This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit,” the narrator concludes.

The company’s critics were not amused, nor appeased.

“Fire everyone involved,” one angry poster wrote on Twitter.

“Hire new people committed to reality that man and woman are not interchangeable. Donate $100 MM to charities that stop the Trans cult. Start company training to stamp out the ‘woke virus’ that caused this fiasco. After all that, ask again for business,” the poster wrote.

Others shared similar thoughts as they mocked the ad.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth on Friday issued a statement trying to stem the backlash against his company.

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country,” Whitworth said, according to Fox Business.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” he said.

“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

