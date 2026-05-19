Our Public Prayers Must Be Backed by Private Humility

This weekend’s prayer event in Washington rededicating our country as one nation under God has nothing to do with so-called Christian nationalism. It’s a recognition that America has been blessed and sustained by God over these 250 years and that we still need His blessing today: for our families, our communities, our churches, our businesses, and our nation.

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