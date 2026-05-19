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Hands clasped in a prayerful position over an open Bible.
Hands clasped in a prayerful position over an open Bible. (Tetra Images / Getty Images)

Our Public Prayers Must Be Backed by Private Humility

 By The Washington Stand  May 19, 2026 at 3:30am
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This weekend’s prayer event in Washington rededicating our country as one nation under God has nothing to do with so-called Christian nationalism. It’s a recognition that America has been blessed and sustained by God over these 250 years and that we still need His blessing today: for our families, our communities, our churches, our businesses, and our nation.

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The Washington Stand
The Washington Stand is Family Research Council’s outlet for news and commentary from a biblical worldview. The Washington Stand is based in Washington, D.C. and is published by FRC, whose mission is to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.




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