Our Public Prayers Must Be Backed by Private Humility
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This weekend’s prayer event in Washington rededicating our country as one nation under God has nothing to do with so-called Christian nationalism. It’s a recognition that America has been blessed and sustained by God over these 250 years and that we still need His blessing today: for our families, our communities, our churches, our businesses, and our nation.
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