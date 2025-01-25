Share
Public School Protects Student Who Reportedly Threatened Trump by Locking Out Secret Service

 By Jack Davis  January 25, 2025 at 11:36am
Amid chest-thumping from Chicago public school officials about protecting students from Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday, it turned out that reality was very different.

Even so, school officials said that refusing to allow federal agents into a Chicago school was a proper step to take.

The chain of events began Friday morning when two federal agents arrived at Hameline Elementary School in Chicago.

“Agents identified themselves to the school principal and provided business cards with their contact information. The agents left without incident. The Secret Service investigates all threats made against those we protect, we do not investigate nor enforce immigration laws,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to CBS.

Citing sources it did not name, CBS reported that the agents were there to investigate a threat made against President Donald Trump by a student at the school concerning the proposed ban on TikTok.

But Hamline Principal Natasha Ortega and CPS chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova portrayed the school as standing tall to defy ICE.

“Our security and clerk team followed the protocols that we’ve been trained and practiced and have discussed, and due to that we were able to ensure the safety of our school and all of our students,” Ortega said. “We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children and make sure they have access to an excellent education.”

Chircago schools’ chief executive officer Pedro Martinez took to MSNBC to glory in standing off against ICE.

“We had individuals that came to one of our schools, Hamline Elementary School, and presented credentials … and shared that they were from ICE, and so our staff followed the protocols. We’re very clear. We’ve been training our principals, our security guards, any front office staff … making sure that they know that we are not to share any information with anybody from the immigration department or ICE,” he said.

When school officials found they got it wrong, they issued a statement saying they still did the right thing.

“Our original communication was a result of a misunderstanding, reflective of the fear and concerns in the community amid the new administration’s focus on undocumented immigrants,” the statement said, according to ABC.

“While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school’s response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe,” the statement said.

The Secret Service said it was not out to deport anyone, according to NBC.

“Secret Service does not investigate or enforce immigration matters,” Secret Service representative Anthony Gugliemi said.

 

