Public School Teacher Allegedly Compared Pro-Gun Jewish Student to Hitler

A Parkland, Florida, history teacher allegedly called a pro-Second Amendment Jewish student “the Hitler type” and “dangerous,” according to a Friday report.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Gregory Pittman allegedly made the remarks about junior Kyle Kashuv in class when a student mentioned a Twitter dispute between Pittman and Kashuv, reported Fox News.

“I find it utterly vile that he’d call a Jew the next Hitler,” Kashuv, whose family moved from Israel to the U.S. in the 1990s, told Fox News.

“It’s also quite telling that he doesn’t know that Hitler took the people’s weaponry and I want more law-abiding citizens to have firearms,” Kashuv said.

Pittman allegedly made the comments during a class in which Kashuv was not enrolled. At least three students told the junior that the teacher said he was the “next Hitler,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

The Twitter dispute precipitating the alleged remarks started when Kashuv posted a video and photo documenting his first gun shooting experience with his father, an Israel Defense Forces vet.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Security officers questioned Kashuv about with whom he visited the gun range and what weapons he used.

One officer allegedly said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?”

“After a mass shooting at a school you don’t have to be the sharpest tack in the box to understand when another student posts a photo of an assault weapon why school security personnel and police might ask questions,” Pittman said Tuesday on Twitter. “As a teacher at Douglas, I want any student that post photos of guns checked out or if they make threats.”

A teacher agrees that taking @KyleKashuv hostage for taking photos at a gun range where he was with his dad is perfectly justifiable. This is the people teaching our kids. #looneylib #crazedandconfused #crazylefty #maga #pro2a https://t.co/yayoOEYazZ — RC (@QuotingCrazies) April 24, 2018

“School leaders take all matters involving students and staff seriously,” Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew told the Sun Sentinel. “They are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

The Broward Teachers Union defended Pittman. The teacher “will be cleared of all allegations of any wrongdoing,” said Anna Fusco, the organization’s president.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Pittman and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for comment but received none in time for press.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

