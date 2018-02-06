After Publicly Attacking Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Now Has a Message for America About Civility

President Donald Trump’s calls for unity during his recent State of the Union address may be reverberating through the divided halls of the political landscape, as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke of the need for American civility last week.

Ginsburg spoke to a large crowd at Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island on Feb. 5, where she spoke on her hopes for increased bipartisanship in the nation’s capital.

“Someday, I hope we will get back to the way it was,” Ginsburg told the crowd. “I think it will take great leaders on both sides of the aisle to say, ‘Let’s stop this nonsense and start working for the country the way we should.’”

Ginsburg and four other justices skipped out on Trump’s State of the Union address.

It was also noted by The Western Journal that Ginsburg has never attended a Republican president’s State of the Union address.

The 84-year-old judge used the last four judges named to the Supreme Court as an example of the rampant partisanship present on Capitol Hill.

“Four fine justices who should have gotten overwhelming support but got many negative votes,” she stated, using Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah as an example of the bipartisanship that needs to take a bigger foothold in Washington.

According to Ginsburg, the Utah senator was her “biggest supporter” on the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the Washington Examiner.

Ginsburg’s calls for bipartisanship are somewhat contradictory as she has consistently taken a negative stance against the president.

In 2016, Ginsburg called Trump a “faker” in an interview with CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic.

“He is a faker,” Ginsburg said of then-presidential nominee Trump. “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.”

She also criticized Trump in interviews with The New York Times that same year.

“I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” Ginsburg said.

The flurry of criticism led to the president calling on Ginsburg to resign because her mind is “shot.”

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

Ginsburg eventually apologized for her critical comments of the president, stating that they were “ill-advised.”

“Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office,” Ginsburg wrote in a statement. “In the future I will be more circumspect.”

