TV actor John Schneider is under fire after he posted on the social media platform X that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden should each be executed for treason.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smallville” star made the comments in response to a post in which the president’s account referred to former President Donald Trump as a “threat” to the country.

Last week, a tweet from Biden’s account portrayed Trump as a would-be dictator.

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” the post said.

Biden’s account concluded, “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

The post was panned by commenters, many who noted Biden’s Justice Department is currently attempting to imprison Trump.

Schneider commented in a since-deleted post that he felt the president and his son had both committed treason.

John Schneider took off more than one mask tonight. Fox gave this guy a platform tonight. I’m truly sorry for the loss of his wife, but that doesn’t excuse calling for the public execution of POTUS. pic.twitter.com/hMdDNGcLQi — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 21, 2023

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” the actor posted. “Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

The comment went viral before it was ultimately taken down.

In a statement to The New York Post, the Secret Service said it had seen Schneider’s post.

The agency said, “The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

In his own comments to the newspaper, Schneider denied he was calling for violence but said he stood by his position that the country’s leadership is corrupt.

Without naming either Hunter Biden or Joe Biden directly, Schneider said, “Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.

“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

Do you think Joe Biden has committed treason? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1669 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

Schneider recently competed on the Fox Network reality TV series “The Masked Singer.”

Last week, the actor told People magazine his appearance on the show helped him navigate the death of his wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, from cancer earlier this year.

“It really helped me get through the worst year of my life. So I’m delighted to have done it,” Schneider told the publication.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.