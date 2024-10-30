Share
U.S. Shadow Senator from Puerto Rico Zoraida Buxo Santiago. speaks next to former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
U.S. Shadow Senator from Puerto Rico Zoraida Buxo Santiago speaks next to former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All

 By Randy DeSoto  October 30, 2024 at 4:45pm
Puerto Rico’s Shadow Sen. Zoraida Buxó endorsed Donald Trump at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, helping negate the stupid joke by a comedian at the former president’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

“I strongly and fully support and endorse Donald J. Trump to be our 47th president — to make America great again and, of course, to make Puerto Rico shine again,” Buxó said at the Allentown event Tuesday night.

Allentown is a majority Latino city located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Later during his remarks at the rally, Trump asked Buxó to join him on the stage and say a few more words.

“The people of Puerto Rico trust you and have high hopes,” the shadow senator said.

“We need this man back in the White House,” she added. “We need this man to be our commander-in-chief. He will make us feel safe, and he will protect us.”

The left has been running wild with stories since Sunday, saying how comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at the Madison Square Garden rally might cost Trump the election.

Will Trump win the Hispanic vote?

The former president addressed the issue during an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, which aired Tuesday night.

“I still have — I have no idea who he is,” Trump said, referring to Hinchcliffe, who appeared on stage hours before the Republican candidate spoke.

“Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is, never saw him, never heard of him and don’t want to hear of him,” he emphasized.

Trump said he does not fault his campaign for including a comedian in the rally line-up to entertain the crowd in the hours leading up to the main speakers.

“Somebody said some bad things,” he acknowledged. “Now what they’ve done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us — [Hinchcliffe] said something — and they try and make a big deal.”

“I’ve done more for Puerto Rico than any president,” Trump argued.

And the whole controversy may end up working out in Trump’s favor after President Joe Biden referenced Hinchcliffe’s regrettable joke during a Voto Latino campaign call Tuesday night.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, referring to Trump.

It’s one thing for a comedian, put on stage by the Trump campaign, to make an insulting remark. It’s quite another for the sitting president, half of the Biden-Haris administration, to do so.

So Biden managed to not only spike the ginned-up Puerto Rico joke controversy, but also insult half or more of the country, which will only energize Trump’s supporters all the more to get to the polls.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

