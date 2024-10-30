Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All

Puerto Rico’s Shadow Sen. Zoraida Buxó endorsed Donald Trump at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, helping negate the stupid joke by a comedian at the former president’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

“I strongly and fully support and endorse Donald J. Trump to be our 47th president — to make America great again and, of course, to make Puerto Rico shine again,” Buxó said at the Allentown event Tuesday night.

Allentown is a majority Latino city located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Zoraida Buxo (@ZoraidaBuxo), Puerto Rico’s Shadow Delegate in the USA’s senate working to bring equality to millions of American citizens in the island, endorsed President Trump today in a Pennsylvania rally. She’s smart and does not cave to the leftist propaganda machine who’s… pic.twitter.com/y5iFdhZM2Z — 🇺🇸Boricua Conservative🇵🇷🐊 (@BoricuaGOP) October 30, 2024

Later during his remarks at the rally, Trump asked Buxó to join him on the stage and say a few more words.

“The people of Puerto Rico trust you and have high hopes,” the shadow senator said.

“We need this man back in the White House,” she added. “We need this man to be our commander-in-chief. He will make us feel safe, and he will protect us.”

The left has been running wild with stories since Sunday, saying how comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at the Madison Square Garden rally might cost Trump the election.

The former president addressed the issue during an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, which aired Tuesday night.

“I still have — I have no idea who he is,” Trump said, referring to Hinchcliffe, who appeared on stage hours before the Republican candidate spoke.

“Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is, never saw him, never heard of him and don’t want to hear of him,” he emphasized.

Trump said he does not fault his campaign for including a comedian in the rally line-up to entertain the crowd in the hours leading up to the main speakers.

“Somebody said some bad things,” he acknowledged. “Now what they’ve done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us — [Hinchcliffe] said something — and they try and make a big deal.”

“I’ve done more for Puerto Rico than any president,” Trump argued.

🇺🇸 TRUMP: I HAVE NO IDEA WHO THIS COMEDIAN IS, AND IT’S NOT A BIG DEAL “Someone said a comedian made a joke about Puerto Rico, but I have no idea who he is, never heard of him, and don’t want to. They’re trying to make it a big deal over someone with no connection to us.… https://t.co/0MdGBhQG1W pic.twitter.com/ghawrA5bkY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 30, 2024

And the whole controversy may end up working out in Trump’s favor after President Joe Biden referenced Hinchcliffe’s regrettable joke during a Voto Latino campaign call Tuesday night.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, referring to Trump.

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies. We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

It’s one thing for a comedian, put on stage by the Trump campaign, to make an insulting remark. It’s quite another for the sitting president, half of the Biden-Haris administration, to do so.

TRUMP Caravan in Puerto Rico !!!

Let’s go!!! Puerto Ricans for Trump 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/na74V7mLzZ — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) October 29, 2024

So Biden managed to not only spike the ginned-up Puerto Rico joke controversy, but also insult half or more of the country, which will only energize Trump’s supporters all the more to get to the polls.

