SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Pundits Begin Throwing Out Options for Haley Replacement

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the UN Security Council in August. She is resigning as U.N. ambassador at the end of the year.Dominick Reuter / AFP/ Getty ImagesU.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the U.N. Security Council in August. She is resigning as U.N. ambassador at the end of the year. (Dominick Reuter / AFP/ Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
at 9:21am
Print

Pundits are already throwing out the names of individuals who could replace outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley after her Tuesday announcement that she intends to step down at the end of the year.

Current U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is already getting a large share of the attention after President Donald Trump said at a Tuesday Oval Office press conference that the new U.N. ambassador will be announced within two to three weeks.

Grenell is a Harvard-educated diplomat who was confirmed to his current post as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in April.

He is the longest-serving appointee at the U.N. in history, having served “as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the U.N.” for eight years, according to the Washington Examiner.

He is also on good terms with national security adviser John Bolton after the two worked together in former President George W. Bush’s administration, the paper also reported.

TRENDING: Trump Attacks Pop Star Taylor Swift After Singer Turns Political

Grenell was on Trump’s short list for U.N. ambassador during the 2016 presidential election, reported The New York Post. He would have been the first openly gay U.S. ambassador to the U.N. had he been selected.

Grenell is pro-Israel and was recently noted for “quietly convincing German companies to discontinue business with Iran.”

“The obvious choice for the U.N. slot is Richard Grenell,” conservative commentator Kurt Schlichter tweeted on Tuesday.

Another possible candidate is former deputy national security adviser for strategy Dina Powell.

Powell served as deputy national security adviser for strategy in the Trump administration until revealing that she was leaving for investment company Goldman Sachs in February.

She played a key role in Middle East policy during her time working for Trump, reported Newsweek.

Powell has close ties to first daughter Ivanka Trump after formally advising her on “women’s programming,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Powell was born in Egypt to an Egyptian Army captain and is a Coptic Christian, according to U.S. News & World Report.

RELATED: Nikki Haley’s Official Resignation Letter Released

Haley and Powell spent the weekend together in South Carolina, Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey noted Tuesday on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.