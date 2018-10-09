Pundits Begin Throwing Out Options for Haley Replacement

Pundits are already throwing out the names of individuals who could replace outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley after her Tuesday announcement that she intends to step down at the end of the year.

Current U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is already getting a large share of the attention after President Donald Trump said at a Tuesday Oval Office press conference that the new U.N. ambassador will be announced within two to three weeks.

Grenell is a Harvard-educated diplomat who was confirmed to his current post as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in April.

He is the longest-serving appointee at the U.N. in history, having served “as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the U.N.” for eight years, according to the Washington Examiner.

He is also on good terms with national security adviser John Bolton after the two worked together in former President George W. Bush’s administration, the paper also reported.

Grenell was on Trump’s short list for U.N. ambassador during the 2016 presidential election, reported The New York Post. He would have been the first openly gay U.S. ambassador to the U.N. had he been selected.

Grenell is pro-Israel and was recently noted for “quietly convincing German companies to discontinue business with Iran.”

“The obvious choice for the U.N. slot is Richard Grenell,” conservative commentator Kurt Schlichter tweeted on Tuesday.

Another possible candidate is former deputy national security adviser for strategy Dina Powell.

Powell served as deputy national security adviser for strategy in the Trump administration until revealing that she was leaving for investment company Goldman Sachs in February.

She played a key role in Middle East policy during her time working for Trump, reported Newsweek.

Powell has close ties to first daughter Ivanka Trump after formally advising her on “women’s programming,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Powell was born in Egypt to an Egyptian Army captain and is a Coptic Christian, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Haley and Powell spent the weekend together in South Carolina, Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey noted Tuesday on Twitter.

