Pundits Stunned as Super Bowl Is 'Essentially Ended' by 'Absolutely Awful' Call
In a Super Bowl that called for dramatics and heroics as a fitting conclusion, it was a penalty flag that virtually sealed a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs and outraged Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
It was as classic a moment as a Super Bowl could offer. With just under two minutes remaining and the game tied 35-35, the Chiefs were nearing the Eagles’ goal line.
A third-down pass from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, throwing under pressure, sailed over the head of wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and landed in the end zone.
In what appeared to be a script written for a dramatic finale, that would have meant the Chiefs would try a field goal from the 15-yard line, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts could try to add to his outstanding game with a clutch last-minute drive win the game or send it to overtime.
But reality wrote a different ending.
Holding was called on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry.
Instead of more than a minute for Philadelphia to rally, the Chiefs had that time to run one play before Mahomes took a knee twice. By the time Harrison Butker kicked a field goal, there were only 11 seconds left.
After one last desperation play by the Eagles, Kansas City was celebrating its victory in Super Bowl LVII.
Twitter seethed with woulda-coulda-shoulda outrage, with one post fuming, “That’s a joke,” and others bemoaning an “awful” call that “essentially ended” what could have been one of the most dramatic Super Bowls ever.
Absolutely awful penalty
Horrible call
Eagles weren’t robbed of a win. Hurts was robbed of a CHANCE to answer. Refs blew what could’ve been one of the best Super Bowl finishes in recent memory.
The penalty essentially ended the game.
An unbelievable game ends on that penalty. That’s a joke.
Worst call in SB history and it ain’t close. pic.twitter.com/GnNHjWG0Wq
One of these was a penalty… one wasn’t pic.twitter.com/66HCfRmmlX
Real penalty, or script?pic.twitter.com/kZ8xwLv3f0
The Eagles weren’t just robbed…the fans were robbed of an all-time Super Bowl finish…
I WANT TO THROW UP. WHAT A DISGUSTING CALL. Arian Foster was right. The NFL IS FIXED.pic.twitter.com/SNF5U8pLSl
As for Bradberry, he did not pile on the criticism of the referees.
“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” he said after the game, according to USA Today.
James Bradberry owns up to the holding penalty.
He stood at his locker for a long while and answered every question about it. pic.twitter.com/qZbbLMtOpA
“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” referee Carl Cheffers said.
“That’s what we’re looking for, those kind of restrictions in those kind of routes that put the receiver at a disadvantage,” Cheffers said.
