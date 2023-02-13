Parler Share
James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Pundits Stunned as Super Bowl Is 'Essentially Ended' by 'Absolutely Awful' Call

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2023 at 7:11am
In a Super Bowl that called for dramatics and heroics as a fitting conclusion, it was a penalty flag that virtually sealed a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs and outraged Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

It was as classic a moment as a Super Bowl could offer. With just under two minutes remaining and the game tied 35-35, the Chiefs were nearing the Eagles’ goal line.

A third-down pass from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, throwing under pressure, sailed over the head of wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and landed in the end zone.

In what appeared to be a script written for a dramatic finale, that would have meant the Chiefs would try a field goal from the 15-yard line, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts could try to add to his outstanding game with a clutch last-minute drive win the game or send it to overtime.

But reality wrote a different ending.

'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

Holding was called on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry.

Instead of more than a minute for Philadelphia to rally, the Chiefs had that time to run one play before Mahomes took a knee twice. By the time Harrison Butker kicked a field goal, there were only 11 seconds left.

Did the officials get this one right?

After one last desperation play by the Eagles, Kansas City was celebrating its victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Twitter seethed with woulda-coulda-shoulda outrage, with one post fuming, “That’s a joke,” and others bemoaning an “awful” call that “essentially ended” what could have been one of the most dramatic Super Bowls ever.

Damar Hamlin Raises Eyebrows by Wearing Bizarre Jesus-Themed Jacket to Super Bowl

As for Bradberry, he did not pile on the criticism of the referees.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” he said after the game, according to USA Today.

“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” referee Carl Cheffers said.

“That’s what we’re looking for, those kind of restrictions in those kind of routes that put the receiver at a disadvantage,” Cheffers said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




