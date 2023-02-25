A video has emerged of police in Orange County, Florida, arresting a punk who is suspected of shooting five people and killing three of them.

On Thursday, the Orange County Sherrif’s Office posted a video on Twitter of the arrest of Keith Moses, who is accused of shooting five people, three of whom died. One of the fatalities was Dylan Lyons, a reporter for Spectrum 13 News who was on assignment when she was shot.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that may offend some viewers.

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The video shows sheriff’s deputies chasing Moses, whose pants were severely sagging, in their squad car before eventually catching up to him. They then got out of their car and forced him to the ground.

Moses’s attitude changed quite significantly after he hit the ground, as he began to wail and cry like a baby. First, he yelled that the deputies “were killing” him.

Then, he repeatedly screamed “I can’t breathe” as the police handcuffed him and searched him, no doubt in an attempt to invoke the Black Lives Matter narrative about the death of George Floyd.

However, even after the deputies sat him up, he still insisted that he couldn’t breathe. Undeterred, the officers continued to search him, cutting his pants open to find a gun concealed in them.

Now, obviously, Moses is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but it has to be said that that situation does not look good for him, especially when one considers that he had a gun hidden in his pants.

We also need to consider the fact that the deputies were really put in a tough position here. They were after a man who is accused of murder and was armed with a deadly weapon. They had to take action in order to defend themselves.

This is typical of what law enforcement officers have to deal with on a daily basis. They have to go into extremely dangerous situations against some of the most dangerous people.

But at the same time, they are walking on eggshells, especially when the suspect is a racial minority. If they make one wrong move, they risk provoking the BLM machine to ruin their lives.

In this case, the police behaved professionally. They identified that the suspect was potentially dangerous, took him down without causing any harm to either the suspect or the officers, and confiscated the weapon before the suspect could use it.

This was a model takedown, the type that police are fully trained and prepared to handle.

But unfortunately, not all takedowns are that easy. Often, the suspect will pull out a weapon such as a knife or a gun and threaten the lives of the police officers. This puts the officers in a rather difficult situation because their lives are now on the line.

At the same time, they realize that any misstep will be exploited for political gain by the radical left.

This is extremely unfair to the police officers, because most of them are not out to harm anyone, and are just doing their job and trying to defend their own lives.

Police officers do a very hard job that very few of us could ever do, and they deserve our respect. Yes, they do make mistakes, but we need to remember just how tough and dangerous their job is.

