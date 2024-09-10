One daring punk learned a painful lesson after lunging at a veteran while his back was turned.

You can probably guess what happened next.

The incident unfolded on August 29 as 67-year-old Stanley Vaughan was putting up campaign signs. Vaughan is running as a Republican for Las Vegas Assembly District 20.

As he was focused on the signs, a shadowy coward approached from behind.

“I’m so focused on getting the cable ties through and getting them through the fence, I wasn’t paying attention to pedestrians and stuff coming down through here,” Vaughan told KVVU-TV.

“I had my back turned,” he continued. “I turned around, caught me by surprise — then he started to lunge at me.”

The robber, armed with a knife, brazenly demanded Vaughan’s wallet.

But there’s something about Vaughan this punk didn’t realize.

According to the candidate’s website, Vaughan is a veteran of the United States Army.

Vaughan, also a member of the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, is far from a helpless target.

“I instinctively kicked him and he ran away,” Vaughan said.

He suspects the would-be thief is homeless, saying the man seemed disoriented and appeared to have not bathed in days.

Vaughan did not escape the encounter unscathed, saying he realized he was bleeding after getting back to his car. The candidate is now wearing a bandage on his left forearm where the knife sliced him.

A video from KVVU-TV, seen below, shows Vaughan detailing the dangerous situation.







According to KVVU-TV, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have dismissed the attack as an “isolated incident,” saying the suspect has not been linked to any other crimes in the area.

While Vaughan has not been scared away from putting up campaign signs, the candidate says he will no longer be working alone.

“No,” Vaughan said, “my campaign manager’s not going to let me.”

