Fans of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles have a well-earned reputation for hooliganism.

The same holds true, of course, for the angry, self-righteous, and pathologically bigoted advocates of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

During Sunday’s NFC Wildcard Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — a 22-10 victory for the Eagles over the visiting Green Bay Packers — one now-infamous Eagles fan, later identified as Ryan Caldwell, an employee at a DEI-focused consulting firm, subjected Packers fan Ally Keller to a vulgar tirade that went viral on the social media platform X, thereby demonstrating what can happen when Philadelphia fandom and DEI combine.

Alexander Basara, who identified himself as Keller’s fiance, posted a clip of the verbal attack on X.

“What it’s like going to Philly just trying to root for your team… Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy…. this is not okay I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team,” Basara wrote.

The 43-second clip first showed Caldwell clapping in Keller’s face.

Basara, while filming the exchange, tried to defuse the situation with garden-variety football talk. What Caldwell said in response was too vile even to commit to print.

Then, Basara tried to defend Keller.

“OK, well, don’t call her a dumb c***,” the fiance said.

Is it surprising that the vicious fan was supposedly a tolerant, inclusive woke activist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (2 Votes) No: 96% (47 Votes)

But the Eagles fan doubled-down on his unfathomable ugliness.

“She’s an ugly, dumb c***,” Caldwell replied.

“You gonna do anything?” the hideous DEI consultant asked second later, suggesting that he sought a physical confrontation.

Few videos have ever more obviously required a warning label for vulgarity than this one. Readers may watch that video below.

WARNING: The following video contains extreme vulgar language that may offend some readers.

What it’s like going to Philly just trying to root for your team… Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy…. this is not okay I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team pic.twitter.com/aiHCKzxrSS — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) January 13, 2025

As of Wednesday morning, Basara’s post had more than 30.6 million views on X.

According to the New York Post, Caldwell’s now-former employer — the East Brunswick, New Jersey-based BCT Partners — decided on Tuesday to part ways with the viral villain.

“In keeping with our company values, which are firmly centered on respect, dignity, and inclusion, we have decided to part company with the employee. This separation is effective immediately. We condemn our former employee’s conduct in the strongest possible terms. This individual’s conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for,” the company’s statement read.

Then came a plea for mercy that has merit only if preceded by repentance.

“At the same time, again to be true to our values, we can condemn the actions without condemning the individual. None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day. We have offered grace and support to our former employee,” the statement read.

Notwithstanding its grace toward Caldwell, BCT Partners has articulated a predictably loathsome mission statement.

“To harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change,” the company’s mission statement read.

Meanwhile, Eagles fans have added yet another line to their collective resume of ugliness.

For instance, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Eagles fans in 1968 took out their frustration over a 2-11 season by booing a man dressed as Santa Claus — yes, Santa Claus — and pelting him with snowballs.

More than three decades later, thousands of fans of the 1999 Eagles cheered what turned out to be a career-ending spinal injury to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

To their credit, however, Eagles fans horrified by Caldwell’s behavior immediately took action.

Philadelphia sports podcaster Derrick Gunn, for instance, posted an update to X on Tuesday, indicating that the team had banned Caldwell for life from all Eagles games and, moreover, would send Keller Packers gear by way of apology.

“Here’s an update … Big Dom has identified the guy and woman involved in this incident .. the guy will be banned from future Eagles games .. the eagles will be sending the woman packers gear as an apology .. Eagles once again showing what a class organization they are .. ” Gunn wrote.

Here’s an update … Big Dom has identified the guy and woman involved in this incident .. the guy will be banned from future Eagles games .. the eagles will be sending the woman packers gear as an apology .. Eagles once again showing what a class organization they are ..👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/ZOUvyB3zzq — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) January 14, 2025

“Big Dom” is Dom DiSandro, a 26-year veteran of the Eagles organization who now serves as senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations.

An X account called “Eagles Fan Central” also posted the offensive video and disavowed Caldwell’s behavior.

“Philly is an intense fanbase, but we’re not this,” Eagles Fan Central wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains extreme vulgar language that may offend some readers.

UPDATE: Big Dom and the #Eagles have identified and banned this fan from Eagles games for life, & are sending this woman Packers gear as an apology, per @RealDGunn Philly is an intense fanbase, but we’re not this.pic.twitter.com/DtEnLBWWtK — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) January 14, 2025

In short, if an incident like this were to happen anywhere, most NFL fans would guess Philadelphia.

Still, the Eagles fans who responded appropriately do not deserve taint by association. Nor does ghastly behavior from one of their own even constitute the real story here.

Instead, the real story involves a DEI-focused consulting firm’s call for mercy for one of its now-former employees.

Imagine, for instance, the shoe on the other foot. Imagine that two Packers fans had misgendered a BCT employee or perhaps posted something truthful about George Floyd and the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots on social media.

In that case, would a DEI-focused consulting firm have called for grace? Before the birth of Elon Musk’s X, would it have called off the cancel-culture attack dogs?

Christians, of course, must hate the sin and love the sinner. But forgiveness does not mean the immediate cessation of obloquy. Those who chastise Caldwell do so on account of his behavior alone.

DEI-infused cancel culture, on the other hand, ran amok for the better part of the last decade, celebrating people solely on account of their racial and sexual identities while destroying lives solely on the basis of unfashionable opinions.

The sooner DEI dies, the better.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.