A teenager who killed a grandmother in a brutal fashion will spend at least 25 years in prison.

The New Orleans media outlet NOLA.com, the website of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, reported that a jury found 18-year-old John Honore guilty of second-degree murder over his involvement in a botched carjacking of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, a mother of two and grandmother of three.

During sentencing Friday, Honore was handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Shocking video footage of the incident showed Honore, aided by girls, beating Frickey to remove her from the vehicle and then throwing her out.

To compound her pain, her arm got caught in the seatbelt and she was consequently dragged to her death. Her arm was actually severed from her body in the ordeal.

Defense attorneys for Honore argued that the young man had lived through a childhood of poverty, abuse and trauma.

“He did it. OK? He did it,” his attorney William Boggs said during the trial.

“I am going to come to you and say, ‘Let’s not throw away another life.'”

His aunt, Angela Robertson, revealed that her nephew had once reached out to law enforcement for help.

“They called me to pick him up, and he begged me to let him come live with me,” she said, according to WWL-TV.”Due to circumstances, I couldn’t take him in.”

Meanwhile, Frickey’s family members did not hold back in dealing with Honore during Friday’s court hearing.

“When you take your last breath, may the only thing you hear be the hellhounds coming for you, to drag your a** back down to where you belong,” Frickey’s sister-in-law Kathy Richard said on the witness stand, according to the New York Post.

“Personally, I hope you don’t make it out of there [prison], and that those hell hounds come after you quick.”

According to the New York Post, Frickey’s sister, Jinnylynn Griffin had more caustic words for the criminal after the hearing.

“He’s a little jerk, he’s a little punk, and he deserves to go where he is going,” she said. “He is a demon, and God saw that demon that day, and that’s how Linda’s arm got severed.”

The brazen nature of the crime shocked the city.

The nature of the victim, whom the Times-Picayune described as an “‘angel’ wife, mother and grandmother,” made it even worse.

Frickey and her husband, Ricke, were married for 35 years, the article reported; she was the mother of two sons, two grandsons and a granddaughter.

The three other women involved in the attack, Briniyah Baker, Mar’Qel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile, had already agreed a plea deal and were given a sentence of 20 years in prison, according to CBS.

