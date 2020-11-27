If you ever plan to punch a cop for no reason, it would be a good idea to check his cruiser for a K-9 insignia beforehand.

For one New York punk, this apparent oversight ended in a painful lesson that was captured on video.

The encounter began as officer Roman Scuadroni of the City of Newburgh Police Department was responding to a call about an armed man trespassing last November.

According to the Times Herald-Record, Scuadroni first tried to converse with the suspect to work out what was going on.

It didn’t take long for the suspect, later identified as Tony Mann, to square up against Scuadroni and deliver a blow to the officer’s head.

Seemingly dazed for a second, the cop quickly shook it off before unlocking his patrol car and opening the back door.

Lee, Scuadroni’s K-9 partner, was on the suspect in an instant.

The K-9 unit and human officer easily took the suspect to the ground, at which point backup arrived and the encounter ended with an arrest. Man was charged with trespassing, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree menacing.

And of course, the cherry on top of this lopsided brawl was that the entire thing was captured on film.

Randy Martinez, the man whose property Mann was allegedly trespassing on, documented the incident on his cell phone.

Watch the encounter below.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

For anyone familiar with working K-9s, whether in the military, law enforcement or any other field, the speed and ferocity of Lee shouldn’t come as a surprise.

These animals are highly specialized, and are raised from puppies to be stars in their working roles.

One military K-9 even played a crucial part in the daring raid that ended the life of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While Lee may not have the distinction of bringing down a terrorist leader, his performance against a bad guy here at home shows he’s no less of a hero.

