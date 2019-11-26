Punk Slugs Cop Without Warning, Officer Introduces His Furry Partner

A man who tried slugging a cop with no warning apparently didn’t notice the K-9 plate on the officer’s vehicle. Thankfully, this punk’s extremely painful mistake was caught on video and now serves as a warning to anyone who wants to throw down with an on-duty cop.

When officer Roman Scuadroni of New York’s City of Newburgh Police Department responded to a call about a man armed with a knife while trespassing, he likely didn’t know it would escalate into a bloody brawl.

After arriving on the scene, Scuadroni tried talking with the suspect to figure out exactly what was going on, according to the Times Herald-Record.

The suspect, identified as Tony Mann, shuffled into a fighting stance and struck the officer square in the face, according to the police.

Scuadroni stands for a second before apparently unlocking his patrol vehicle’s doors. He then walks over and casually opens the back door, out of which came bounding a K-9 eager for action.

Lee, Scuadroni’s K-9 partner, didn’t waste any time in taking down the suspect.

After Lee took Mann to the ground, the scuffle lasted for a few more moments until backup arrived and the suspect was arrested. Mann was slapped with trespassing, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and second-degree menacing.

The entire incident was filmed by Randy Martinez, who was also the one to alert police about the trespasser’s disturbing behavior.

“This is not police brutality,” Martinez wrote on Facebook. “They were doing there job as this man came into my property and threatened me and my family.”

Watch the encounter below.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The dedication and ferocity from this K-9 officer shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with working dogs.

Raised from puppies to excel in their jobs, these dogs give everything to their work.

Highly trained and motivated, these animals are more than willing to lay down their life for their partners. For this reason, even the military uses these canines to their full potential.

A military working dog played a pivotal role in the raid that resulted in the explosive death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While Lee the K-9 may not be chasing down terrorists anytime soon, there’s no doubt he’ll continue to save lives for as long as he remains on the force.

