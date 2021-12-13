A man got much more than he bargained for Thursday night while attempting to rob Bold Pizza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the suspect entered the pizza store around 9:47 p.m.

He tried to reach over the counter and remove cash from the register, which “prompted a physical struggle between the robbery suspect and an employee.”

Police said the suspect then “started to strangle” the female employee behind the counter.

At that point, the employee’s 14-year-old son, who was also in the store, grabbed a gun from under the counter.

The gun was legally owned by the child’s father, police said. He fired one shot into the face of the suspect, causing him to flee.

When officers responded to the incident, they found “a trail of blood” leading from the pizza shop to the Spring Garden SEPTA stop, the Inquirer reported.

The suspect was in the concourse of the stop bleeding from the face, multiple witnesses said. Police took him to the hospital, and he was placed in critical condition.

As of his admittance to the hospital, police have not said whether the suspect would face charges. However, they said he may be involved in another crime, which took place just minutes before the attempted robbery.

According to the Inquirer, three men entered a CVS located half a block away from Bold Pizza around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday. One man allegedly threatened a cashier after she said she was unable to open the register.

Another suspect then reportedly removed a register drawer and slammed it on the ground, but police said nothing was taken.

The Inquirer said police suspect the man who attempted to rob Bold Pizza was one of the three suspects in the CVS attempted robbery, but they had not identified the other two.

For the 2nd time this week in Philadelphia, robber got shot while holding up those working hard in new business & prepared for the new reality of Philly’s gun violence crisis. This time robber got shot in the face mid hold-up of Bold Pizza, 15th&Spring Garden 1/2 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/hrjqEMcejv — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 10, 2021

This story reveals two important facts about modern-day America.

First, it shows how rampant crime has become in large Democratic cities like Philadelphia.

While attempting to rob two stores and strangle a cashier sounds extreme, violent crimes are sadly becoming much more commonplace around the country.

Second, the teen’s heroic actions prove the importance of the Second Amendment. If he had not been able to shoot the alleged attacker, his mother could very well have lost her life.

Police said the gun was legally acquired, and the teenager only used it in a potential life or death situation. This is a case that proves the importance of gun ownership for law-abiding Americans.

Police did not tell the Inquirer whether the teen would be charged with underage possession of a firearm, but it seems unlikely if their telling of the story is accurate.

His heroic actions proved that in the right hands, firearms can be an essential tool to ensure safety.

