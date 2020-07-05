A man discovered that there is a limit to the amount of verbal abuse some New York City police officers will take.

In a video posted by NYC Scanner, a man can be seen walking up and down a line of officers, taunting them and threatening to beat some of them up.

“Get your goofy a– out of here,” the protester said to the officers, walking in front of them with his camera rolling.

He then focused on one of the shorter officers.

“I’ll beat the s— out of you, little n—-,” the man yelled.

“N—-, you can’t beat me.”

The agitator then shifted his attention to another officer.

“I’m going to f— with you, poppy,” he jeered. “You can’t beat me. You’re too small.”

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The protester then walked up to the officer, claiming he could easily take the lawman in a one-on-one fight.

“Let’s do it,” the policeman responded after at first ignoring the man.

The cop then pulled out his nightstick.

“He’s got his little stick,” the protester responded mockingly.

Some nearby officers stepped forward, apparently looking to diffuse the situation.

“You got you a team with you and that’s cool, and I’m cool with that,” the agitator said.

“But with me and you together by ourselves, not with them. … But with just me and you? I will f— you up badly. You hear me?” he said.

“Your DNA would be under my sneaker, motherf—–.”

The protester then turned his attention to address the line of police, proclaiming, “A lot of you motherf—–s can’t f— with us.”

Just then, a group of officers converged on the man.

“Don’t touch me,” the protester said as his video shot went shaky, then sideways, while the police appeared to take him into custody.

A similar scene played out in Washington, D.C., last month as protesters taunted police in Lafayette Park near the White House.

“Look me in my eyes,” a protester yelled at a police officer standing as part of a line in front of him.

“You a man, right?” he asked.

“If you touch me, you’re going to lose your job,” he went on. “Touch me. Touch me.”

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

According to Townhall correspondent Julio Rosas, who was covering the protest, “something happened” between the protesters and police.

He suggested perhaps someone threw a bottle at the officers, and they responded with pepper spray.

Police officers nationwide truly have the patience of Job in putting up with disrespectful, threatening and at times violent conduct by members of the mob.

But as some malcontents have learned, there is and should be a limit to what the police have to endure.

