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Jared Greiner has earned more than $3 million in his professional poker career.
Jared Greiner has earned more than $3 million in his professional poker career. He was recently robbed of his winnings in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. (Greg Doherty / Getty Images; Denise Truscello / Getty Images)

Punks Beat Pro Poker Winner Back to His Airbnb, Ambushed and Hogtied Him, Stole All His Winnings

 By Michael Schwarz  July 14, 2026 at 1:16pm
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American professional poker player Jared Greiner survived a harrowing ordeal recently in Las Vegas.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Greiner described a violent robbery in which two men allegedly ambushed him when he returned to his Airbnb, hogtied him with duct tape, and stole his backpack, which contained his cashed-out summer winnings from the World Series of Poker.

“Last after busting the closer I collected payouts from the summer and drove back to my Airbnb. When I walked In the front door two men were there waiting, immediately tackled me to the ground and tied me up and took my backpack with my entire roll in it,” Greiner reported Monday on the social media platform X.

A screen shot of text messages to an unknown recipient accompanied the post. The timestamp on the screen shot said 11:12 p.m. That, coupled with the confusing beginning to Greiner’s post, suggests that the robbery occurred Sunday evening.

In those texts, Greiner provided additional details, including the alleged assailants’ skin color and use of tape to restrain him.

Greiner also noted that the bag contained “literally all” of his money. He had cashed out because he planned to return to Los Angeles.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Then, in a series of follow-up posts, Greiner added even more details.

“I was hog tied and stuck there for a while trying to escape and finally got out and ran out of the house to a neighbor to call 911. Luckily I am physically unharmed. This was the most terrifying and traumatic experience of my life. All my $ is gone,” he wrote.

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Meanwhile, circumstantial evidence suggested an inside job.

“These people knew the door code to my Airbnb, they were waiting for me inside and video surveillance from neighbors showed they arrived at the Airbnb 10 minutes before me,” he wrote.

Speaking of surveillance, Greiner speculated that whoever robbed him had targeted him well in advance.

“It’s likely someone was watching me at @wsop and knew that I was on my way home with cash. Las Vegas detectives are currently investigating,” he wrote.

Finally, Greiner added that the hogtie subdued him long enough for the robbers to escape.

“Took me about 15 min to wriggle out of it,” he noted.

According to The Hendon Mob’s live poker database, Greiner has earned $3,348,485 in his career. That ranks 862nd all-time and 417th among American players.

The 57th World Series of Poker, in progress since May 26, concludes Wednesday.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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