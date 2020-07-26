It’s a surprise to find an ardent Donald Trump supporter in deep-blue Massachusetts, one who’s willing to put up Trump regalia to indicate his support. It’s not a surprise to find out his property has been vandalized.

Even with that, our intrepid Trump supporter has an epic surprise for the vandals: An even wider array of Trump-related signage for them to be offended by.

According to Boston’s WFXT-TV, Robert Gallo of North Reading says that his property has been vandalized three times already because of his support of the president. Police now want the public’s help to find the culprits.

“These well-planned acts of vandalism are a clear sign of the times,” the station reported.

Yes, because I hear about those pro-Trump vandals just tearing up Biden 2020 signs all across this fruited plain. You hear all sorts of stories to that effect on the local news every evening, right? If there’s some Salon writer looking to ferret out some disingenuous bothsidesism, as is their wont, I have a newsroom in Elizabeth Warren’s home state you might want to take a look at.

But I digress. Gallo told WFXT the vandals have gotten so good at taking his Trump posters that they’ve managed to get the job done in under half a minute.

“They wanted to get in and out as quick as possible. If you time, it is about 16 seconds,” he said.

“No one wants to meet in the middle. If you’re for Trump at all, you’re the enemy and it goes both ways.

“I’m not surprised, you put the Trump sign for your house,” Gallo said. “You can expect people are not going to like it.”

In April, the vandals just spray painted the signage. That wasn’t enough when it didn’t get gone, so they decided to rip it up in June.

After the second vandalism attack, Gallo decided to get some video cameras. However, he says he forgot to turn on the motion sensors one night.

“After 35, 40 days of doing every night, there was one night that I forgot to put it on before bed,” Gallo said. “The very first night I forgot.”

“I think they’ll come back, I do, they came three times already,” Gallo said. “If it’s the same person.”

And even if not, they’ll have a bigger target.

“I do have to admit that’s the goal,” Gallo said after ordering three more signs. “Now I have a Trump and Melania stand up which will be a little extra each time just to let them know I’m not gonna take the signs down.”

Gallo said his support for the president hasn’t wavered.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Gallo said,” according to WBZ-TV. “You can’t love 100 percent of someone, but I support him.”

Check out the WBZ report here:

Gallo wants the two men caught on camera caught by police.

“I want them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It’s a felony,” he said.

Which, yeah, it is. What’s interesting is that you never hear about this happening to Biden supporters.

After all, these should be “a clear sign of the times.” Alas, this seems to only work one way.

I wonder why that is.

