Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Puppy Stolen at Knifepoint in Home Invasion Found by the Roadside

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 20, 2021 at 1:52pm
Mewe Share P Share

David Waters of Pollok, Glasgow, had had his eye on a particular dog breed for some time, and it took a second job and some scrimping to pull off the purchase of his dream puppy — a blue-eyed American Bulldog named Cairo.

Like many pups these days, Cairo had an Instagram page where adoring fans could appreciate his cuteness and follow as he grew up into a large, powerful dog. But Waters’ girlfriend, Caitlin Maley, thinks that the page may have been a mistake, as it may have made them the targets of a robbery.

Cairo, just 9 weeks old, hadn’t even been outside because he hadn’t been fully vaccinated yet, but on Wednesday night he was stolen in what appeared to be a planned heist.

It was almost 10 p.m. and Waters was home with Cairo. The doorbell rang, and Waters — who was waiting for a food delivery — answered to find three men wearing dark tracksuits and balaclavas.

One threw him to the ground, held a blade to his neck and head, and another ran, grabbed the puppy, and then they all left. It was over in moments.

TRENDING: Soccer Player Files Lawsuit Alleging She Was Forced Off Team for Refusing to Kneel

“I thought he was winding me up but I got home and he was in a total state,” Maley said, according to The Sun. “The first guy grabbed his T-shirt, forced him to the floor and said ‘get on the floor ‘ in a local accent while an axe was held to his head and a machete at his throat.

“One of them ran through to the living room, took Cairo and they all ran off. There are other things they could have taken but they came for him.”

Detective Constable Christopher Sneddon made a request for information, asking anyone who saw something to please contact police.

“Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident, but the owner has been left evidently shaken,” he said, according to BBC. “We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed three men acting suspicious in the area to come forward.

“If there is anyone who has possible CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please get in touch with police. I would also ask if anyone is approached about buying a puppy similar to this to get in contact with police.”

People shared Maley’s posts and photos of Cairo circulated, which may have helped turn the thieves off to selling the puppy. An expensive breed could be resold for a pretty penny, but not if everyone is on the alert and looking out for the stolen pup.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Waters and Maley offered a reward for the return of Cairo, even setting up an online fundraiser so they could offer a more tempting reward.

RELATED: Hiker Captures Moment She Thought Could Be Her Last After She and Dog Fell Off Boulder and Became Stranded

Thankfully, on Friday evening, the puppy was found alive and well on the side of the road in Shettleston, Glasgow.

“We’re just delighted to get Cairo back, it’s been a crazy few days,” Waters said, according to BBC.

Some have accused the couple of creating a scam to fundraise cash to line their own pockets, but Maley denied the accusations.

“We would never lie about this, the police are investigating and will find out who done this we just hope it’s soon,” she said, according to The Scotsman.

“We were just so over the moon we got him back, we have now carefully thought about it and don’t think it’s right to give the money away as that was purely for anyone who had any information or who could get him back to us.

“We are giving a reward from our own money to which was agreed to start so the couple will receive this payment from us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Puppy Stolen at Knifepoint in Home Invasion Found by the Roadside
Off-Duty Nurse Hears Frantic Man in Parking Lot, Races to Help Him and Wife Deliver Baby
Woman Says Dog Saved Her Life by Biting Attacker Holding Knife to Her Neck
'Survivor' Contestant Dies at Age 50, Daughter Posts Touching Tribute: 'We Will Meet Again'
Eloise the Rescue Seal Pup Gets to Return to Ocean After 42-Day Recovery
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×