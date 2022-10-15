Why did the European Union order 4.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for only 450 million citizens?

European Parliament member Mislav Kolakusic posed that question and others on Twitter and called it the “biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind.”

There are many troubling aspects of the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination program, and typically such scrutiny can only take place away from social media censors.

However, Kolakusic tweeted a video on Wednesday that garnered over 700,000 views by Friday afternoon with several provocative — if unproven — statements.

Reaching for the low-hanging fruit, he pressed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — whom he referred to as “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses” — for answers.

“This is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of the world!” his produced video began.

“When will [von der Leyen] present to us, the members of the European Parliament, as well as the EU citizens whom she supposedly represents, the communication she had with Pfizer during the procurement of 4.5 billion doses of vaccines at a time when there was absolutely no proof of the effectiveness, and especially not of the harmfulness, of that product?” Kolakusic asked.

The Croatian contends that thousands of European citizens have died because of vaccines, though Reuters fact-checked this claim as “misleading” in February.

“Imagine — 4.5 billion doses for 450 million people,” Kolakusic reiterated, pointing out that that figure excludes Great Britain.

“Based on that calculation, each child, newly born, should receive 10 doses of something that no one in the world, except maybe two or three people, knows what it contains,” he said.

“This is about secrets — protected patents,” Kolakusic added. Pfizer has fought to keep its formula secret for proprietary reasons, according to Bloomberg.

“Don’t think that any kind of government or European agency knows exactly what is in that product,” Kolakusic continued. “Nobody knows that. And nobody tells you that.

“They approved that vaccine, that pharmaceutical product, just based on the statements of the pharmaceutical companies. They did not get to see any medical research,” he claimed.

“To date, no medical research has been handed over to the members of the EU Parliament’s COVID committee or the European Medical Agency, to anyone. How is that possible?” Kolakusic asked.

“We are talking about corruption here.”

“The procurement of 4.5 billion products with the intention of injecting them into people, without anyone knowing what is inside, is surely the biggest corruption affair in the history of mankind, not only in the history of the EU,” he concluded.

]The European Council officially puts the number of doses at 4.6 billion, though the body insists it "carried out an independent scientific assessment to carefully evaluate the risks and benefits of each vaccine."

]The European Council officially puts the number of doses at 4.6 billion, though the body insists it “carried out an independent scientific assessment to carefully evaluate the risks and benefits of each vaccine.”

Still, the vaccines were mandated before any long-term studies could be completed, and the sheer number of doses ordered is staggering.

The bottom line is that this unprecedented purchase and distribution of a medical treatment deserves further scrutiny and open, honest discussion.

And to date, the official silence on these issues has been deafening.

