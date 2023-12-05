NFL fans witnessed an inspiring display of sportsmanship on “Monday Night Football” after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury to his leg.

During the fourth quarter of a close game against Cincinnati, Lawrence went down and was helped up by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

After Lawrence went down again in pain, Hendrickson took off his helmet, took a knee, and prayed for the budding NFL star.

Trevor Lawrence was helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury on this play. #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/1cMH9k6l1t — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2023

Hendrickson, a seventh-year star who played for Florida Atlantic University, was praised on X (formerly Twitter) for his humility.

A lot of fans noticed the moment:

Shoutout to Trey Hendrickson for his incredible sportsmanship. The gritty Defensive End helped Trevor Lawrence up after falling to injury and then got down on his knees in prayer for the injured star after watching him fall. Pure class. 🙏pic.twitter.com/RV4ziulKZ5 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 5, 2023

After Trevor Lawrence’s injury, Trey Hendrickson got down on a knee and took a moment for Trevor. Class act. 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/w4v5WHfKV3 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2023

Ton of respect for Trey here 🤝 https://t.co/0Fi86fBDvj — ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) December 5, 2023

Unbelievable moment. I’ll always root for Hendrickson after that. @Bengals https://t.co/yunVGm1hgl — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) December 5, 2023

Trey Hendrickson praying for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/HcM2znvPWv — Charlie Ann Fuller (@CharlieAnnFull) December 5, 2023

Lawrence was initially diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, CBS Sports reported.

The former Clemson University star was expected to undergo a full evaluation on Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the league’s stars have been sidelined by injuries this season — starting with an Achilles injury to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers just a few snaps into his New York debut in September.

The Bengals were also without their star quarterback Joe Burrow Monday, who is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury to his wrist.

Injuries are naturally a big part of a physical game such as football, but this year they’ve seen many talented players sidelined.

Hopefully, Lawrence will be back soon enough.

It appears as though at least one of his opponents on Monday is praying for a speedy recovery.

Hendrickson’s display of humility was rare and shows he is a man of the kind of character the NFL needs to see more of.

The Bengals went on to win the game in overtime by a score of 34-31 with quarterback Jake Browning under center.

