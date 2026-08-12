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Pure Evil: 3 Charged in Water, Burning Torture and Murder of Boy, 7 - Multiple Suspects Are Trans

 By Samuel Short  August 11, 2026 at 6:20pm
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A mother and two men who identify as women have been charged in the gruesome Aug. 6 death of a 7-year-old boy.

Along with their self-delusions, one of these men had a tattoo indicating his far-left political beliefs.

WXIX-TV reported Friday that 38-year-old Kaitlin Evans was charged, along with 23-year-old Nessa Keaney and 33-year-old Kirby Rankin, in the death of 7-year-old William Evans, a child who the outlet noted was described as “mentally handicapped.”

The three face murder and child endangerment charges for what a homicide detective called “probably one of the most disturbing cases of child abuse” he’d seen over 21 years.

The child was reportedly tortured with water and fire, and also suffered repeated beatings, some of which were to the back of the head. “We believe the child was choked underwater, held underwater for a long period of time,” the detective noted.

Police discovered the 7-year-old duct-taped and deceased inside a home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rankin disclosed participating in the “prolonged child abuse incident” and claimed the other accused were as well. WKRC reported comments from the boy’s father, who seemed heartbroken at the loss.

If found guilty, should they all be executed?

“Willie was my life. I trusted you to care for him,” the father said. “They kept him from me for the past nine months over lies.”

Mug shots of the suspects were later posted to social media platform X.

Rankin, Evans, Keaney, and the victim all lived together.

WXIX noted in a separate report that Rankin had been convicted of misdemeanor assault and aggravated menacing in connection with a January incident. The station reported that he has a tattoo that reads, “This machine kills fascists” on his forearm.

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A man who believes he’s a woman had a tattoo about killing “fascists.” Are we dealing with a rabid anti-Trump, antifa, or leftist activist?

The signs seem to point to that conclusion.



Rankin’s lawyer noted he had “documented serious mental health issues” and requested a competency evaluation.

All three of the accused have entered not-guilty pleas. Bond has been set at $1.1 million for each suspect.

Additional charges are expected once the results of the boy’s autopsy come back.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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