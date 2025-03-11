'Pure Evil': Bernie Sanders Has Transgender Singer Perform Outrageously Blasphemous Song at Rally

How bad was the transgender singer at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, morally speaking? Let’s put it this way: There aren’t enough asterisks for us to print the lyrics to the song he performed.

Laura Jane Grace is the nom du transition of Tom Gabel, best known — to the extent he was known at all — as the founder of acoustic punk band Against Me! (exclamation point their stylization). As I found their music to be against any conventional notions of talent or taste!, I had lost track of what they were up to long ago.

Well, it turns out the former Gabel is still making waves, just not for good songwriting.

Gabel joined a non-musician on tour: namely, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who — despite the fact that he’s not running for president or will ever face serious electoral opposition in his home state of Vermont — is barnstorming America on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, arriving at University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Friday to a capacity crowd of 3,500

And how do you fight oligarchy? By inviting a transgender singer to play a little ditty called “Your God (God’s D***),” naturally.

Gabel’s song is surprisingly more offensive than you could imagine from the title, which is actually prosaic given the content matter.

Let me attempt a description, since — as I said — this thing defies asterisking. First, Gabel speculates on the dimensions of god’s genitalia. (We will use the lower-case G here, since the blasphemy is so great that it’s clearly not addressing any good deity, and certainly not the one in the Good Book.)

The song then goes on to speculate what procreative material god’s genitalia might emanate, with Grace saying it feels like he’s making love to him.

Should Bernie Sanders issue an apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (467 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

It then goes on to speculate on what god’s kinks are and whether he’s monogamous. (“I know creation must get lonely / After all he’s one and only” is one of the only lyrics we can print here.)

The song then goes on to make a terrible, gross sexual pun about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and then just degenerates (somehow, from there) into a random mess of vulgarisms about sex.

The performance managed to go viral (probably in the literal sense, too, given the singer), and, as conservative activist Robby Starbuck noted, “[I]t’s somehow more evil than it sounds.”

“The song specifically attacks Christianity with mentions of Easter and God’s son,” he wrote.

“Pure evil is what the Democrats stand for now. Make no mistake, this is a war of good vs. evil.”

We will not post the video, although a link to Starbuck’s X post about it is here. (Be forewarned, it contains very graphic language and descriptions of sexual activity that will offend some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

On Instagram, Gabel called the whole thing an honor: “Thank you for having me in Kenosha last night @sensanders I have so much respect for everything you’re trying to do right now.” I imagine, yes.

So, too, did others: “i love being on this side on things,” one respondent wrote. “Hell yeah,” said another, singer Dave Hause, who was probably more correct than he actually knew.

And this somehow turned itself into a “Republicans Pounce!” story when it was reported by the media: “GOP outraged after trans singer has vulgar lyrics at Bernie Sanders rally: ‘just sick,'” The National News Desk’s take on the disgrace was headlined. (The “just sick” comment was from former Texas state Rep. Dwayne Bohac.)

However, the most telling line in the article was this: “Neither Grace’s management nor Sen. Sanders’s officer responded to a request for comment from The National News Desk Monday about the performance.”

Of course not. But then: “Sen. Sanders wrote via X he is confident Americans support his movement.”

As noted on X, Sanders was busy pretending it never happened.

“The American people will not allow us to become an oligarchy. They will not allow Trump to take us into authoritarianism,” Sanders wrote.

Actually, one hopes that America won’t allow itself to be turned into a country where its “resistance” to authoritarianism takes the form of woke, demonic Christian-baiting. And, while one hates the tired role-reversal thought exercise, sometimes it’s the only thing that will fit: Imagine this song being sung at a political rally, except targeting any other major active monotheism or polytheism — especially one very particular monotheism that doesn’t even need to be mentioned.

If it were any of those, Sanders would be effusively apologizing and calling off the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. If it were that particular one, he’d be under 24-hour protection from a phalanx of Secret Service agents while offering a newer, more grovel-tastic response every hour, on the hour.

But this time? Nothing, except for a few “Republicans Pounce!” stories. Some blasphemies, apparently, are more acceptable than others.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.