Share
Commentary
Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Minnesota Democrat, doesn't know when to keep his mouth shut, which led to a statement that horrified viewers when he volunteered to talk about his "favorite" kind of abortion.
Commentary
Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Minnesota Democrat, doesn't know when to keep his mouth shut, which led to a statement that horrified viewers when he volunteered to talk about his "favorite" kind of abortion. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Pure Evil: Congressman Callously Discusses His 'Favorite Kind of Abortion'

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 30, 2026 at 10:55am
Share

The fact that those of us who pay even desultory attention to national politics know who Rep. Shri Thanedar is and why he’s important is an object lesson in the failure of our nation’s political class.

Thanedar is a Michigan Democrat who would be thoroughly unremarkable if it weren’t for his stunts. This included one of the quixotic impeachment attempts not pursued against Donald Trump by Texas Rep. Al Green; Green is another sign of our political failures, but he’s at least deliberately entertaining. Thanedar is accidentally so, particularly after he got intimidated into sorta-kinda pulling the impeachment attempt by intentionally submitting it late after being intimidated by his party’s establishment, so that he just looked like an idiot and not a coward.

Thanedar has done plenty, impeachment-wise, to convince us he’s an unserious man. He’s talking about impeaching Trump again if the Democrats retake the House. He’s filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. I’m assuming that if you convinced him that Alfred E. Neuman was a Trump cabinet member, he’d file articles of impeachment against him for not worrying enough. In the meantime, he can’t name five parts of his own district.

In short, Rep. Thanedar is the beau ideal of the modern political idiot animal of the donkey variety: very focused on talking points, not so much on effective governance. It just so happens that he’s inadvertently hilarious when what he’s prattling on about isn’t so serious.

To this end, I direct you to a question posed by Rep. Brandon Gill, a Texas Republican. It’s supposed to be a rhetorical question for Democrats who have become obsessed with a woman’s right to abort a child up until the moment of birth, no matter what:

This went viral because, of course, there’s no good answer about what one’s “favorite type of abortion” is, which exposes just how morally depraved the sanitization of the act of murdering the unborn has become. Thanedar took this clip and said it was an example of “the party of creepy men” in an X post on Tuesday. (In addition to not being able to name five parts of his own district, I’m assuming Rep. Thanedar cannot name what former Rep. Eric Swalwell has been up to lately.)

So, Gill asked him the question: “Which abortion is your favorite? The one where the unborn baby’s body is [crushed] and sucked out with a hose, or the one where the baby is cut apart with a knife? Please enlighten us.”

Now, here’s a simple tip for Democrats who end up getting annoyed at how they’re portrayed in conservative media: If you don’t want the coverage, this is where you shut up. Just shut up. I have said this in what feels like a thousand articles. I’m not generally on the Shri Thanedar beat; I don’t wake up in the morning thinking to myself, “Hey, I wonder what that crazy Michigan guy who looks like he has the worst toupée-maker in the Midwest is saying?” Thanedar said his peace, Gill said his.

Related:
Anti-Abortion Activist Got Paint Thrown on Him During an Outreach, and It's All on Camera

If everyone shuts up here — just shuts. up. — there’s nothing to write about. At this moment, had that happened, I’m probably typing a piece about Mike Vrabel buying his wife a cheap make-up gift at the Salt Lake City airport after getting caught cheating with that reporter for The Athletic. (Seriously, Mike: loungewear?)

In other words, take this as another object lesson, Democrats. Because not only did Thanedar not shut up, he answered what his favorite part of abortion was: All of it! Because unborn babies are disposable.

“My favorite kind of abortion is the kind that’s safe, legal, accessible, and none of your damn business to regulate,” Thanedar said. “And no amount of fearmongering by describing what goes on to a half-ounce fetus with no consciousness, self-awareness, or feeling of pain is going to change that.”

I’m not even going to go into the erroneously asserted fact that the unborn have “no consciousness, self-awareness, or feeling of pain,” which is not only provably false but actually more true for patients under anesthesia. I’d ask Rep. Thanedar if it’d be OK to murder them, but I’d be afraid 1) he’d actually answer and 2) that answer would prove far more dispiriting than I would hope for.

Notice, too, how we’ve thrown the “rare” part out of the abortion trinity that the Democrats used to preach, along with “safe” and “legal.” To Thanedar, it’s safe and legal, and his favorite part is all the gruesome things that Rep. Gill talked about abortionists doing in their human abattoirs, which should happen as often as possible.

There was plenty of pushback from conservative lawmakers and pundits at this statement, including a Princeton professor who called it “monstrous.”

What’s sad is that this monstrousness is probably an inherent political virtue for most Democrats, but they know better than to say it.

In that one way only, Thanedar is a success: His utter lack of filter exposes the abject failure of our nation’s political class, especially its amorality. For America’s independents and swing voters, remember that when you close the curtain behind you at the voting booth this November. The key difference between this ghoul and the rest of his party is that he doesn’t know when to shut up. For that, and that alone, we can be grateful this man is still in elected office.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Bad Timing: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Ratchets Up Feud With Joe Rogan as Republicans Lead the Field to Replace Him
Eric Swalwell, Man Who Quit Congress In Part Due to Improper Contact With Staffers on Snapchat, Still Contacting Staffers on Snapchat
After Spirit Airlines Goes Bust, Remember How Biden, Warren Stopped Merger to Save Airline Because It'd Mean 'Fewer Flights'
Spirit Airlines Shuts Down, Plans to Liquidate Fleet
Infamous Aussie Olympic Breakdancer Loses University Job, Announces Her New Gig
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation