Pure Evil: Court Docs Claim Virginia Dem. Official Tried Getting Sexual Access to 9-Year-Old Boy... and then the Comments About Toddlers Started

A Virginia Democrat official has been accused of trying to get access to children and toddlers for evil and disgusting sexual fantasies.

WRIC reported 30-year-old Randon Sprinkle allegedly messaged an undercover FBI agent through an online dating platform, Jack’d, using the alias of “Randy” as he engaged in conversations about his desire to have sex with young children.

The conversations happened in May, with the FBI executing a search warrant at Sprinkle’s home in October, seizing his electronics.

The FBI found 29 images and 13 videos determined to be child sex abuse material.

Horrifically, some of this material did involve toddlers.

The affidavit included the messages exchanged between the undercover agent and Sprinkle. He told the agent he was “mostly into Yng, rape, incest” and sent a video showing a child being abused by two adult men.

When the agent stated he had a son that was nine, Sprinkle expressed interest in sexually abusing him.

He added his favorite age was “probably toddler to elementary school.”

Political commentator Libs of TikTok posted pictures of Sprinkle with several prominent Democrats to X, including Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer, former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

Prominent Democrat Party official Randon Sprinkle was just arrested on child p**n charges. These are some of his friends. I wonder if any of them have any comment on his recent arrest?? – @GovWhitmer

– @SpanbergerForVA

– @PeteButtigieg

– @RepTedLieu https://t.co/6OT4PUB5jL pic.twitter.com/YwOTVs42R3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2026

Sprinkle served as the Metro Richmond Young Democrats treasurer and worked as the finance chairman for the Virginia Democratic Party.

WRIC reported a comment made by Spanberger’s office about the arrest: “Governor-elect Spanberger is grateful to the men and women of the FBI for their investigative work and for bringing this predator to justice. As a former federal law enforcement officer who arrested child predators, she believes that this individual should be swiftly prosecuted and put behind bars for his sickening crimes against children.

“Upon learning about these appalling reports, the Spanberger campaign immediately donated the full amount of this individual’s prior donations, $1000, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support its critical mission of protecting America’s kids.”

If Spanberger really wanted to protect children, she would come out against butchering children for the sake of “gender affirming care.”

Virginia Democrats don’t exactly have an immaculate record on children.

Attorney General-elect Jay Jones, in text messages about then-Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, stated his desire to see Gilbert’s children “die in their mother’s arms,” as reported by the Virginia Mercury.

These people don’t seem to care for children at all based on the company they keep, what they say, and appallingly, what they wish to do to them.

Although child abusers are by no means confined to one end of the political spectrum or carry a specific set of policies, they do keep popping up on the left in their prominent circles.

