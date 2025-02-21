Pure Evil: Israelis Open Box Containing Mother Hamas Executed, Find Palestinians Sent Someone Else

Anger blazed across Israel after officials revealed that what was supposed to be the body of an Israeli mother murdered by Hamas was not in fact the one returned to Israel on Thursday.

During the Oct. 7, 2023, slaughter of Israeli civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists, Shiri Bibas and her two sons were taken hostage.

The bodies of her sons were returned Thursday, but Israel Defense Forces officials said after testing, they could confirm that the body supposedly hers was an “anonymous, unidentified body,” according to the New York Post.

Bibas’s son Ariel was 4 years old, and Kfir was 10 months old when they were taken on Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli officials said they believe the boys were killed by Hamas in November 2023. Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband and the boys’ father, was released on Feb. 1.

I haven’t been able to think of anything adequate to say about the murder of Shiri, Ariel and Kefir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz. I feel so much anger towards so many people.

First and foremost, the monstrous Islam terrorist group Hamas.

The Palestinian civilians who took the… — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 21, 2025

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” the IDF said.

“We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our hostages,” the IDF said, noting that the remains were not those of any hostage.

“There are no words that can describe such an atrocity. Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood — a 4-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby — but continues to violate every basic moral value even after their death,” Israel’s United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon said.

“Instead of returning Shiri, the mother of Kfir and Ariel, Hamas returned an unidentified body, as if it were a worthless shipment. This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel,” he said.

When Hamas paraded the coffins of the dead hostages prior to returning them to Israeli officials, the coffin that was supposed to contain Bibas had “Arrest on October 7” written upon it.

BREAKING: Israel has just confirmed that the small bodies delivered today are Kfir and Ariel, but the adult body was not Shiri Bibas. Where the hell is Shiri??? pic.twitter.com/cAfkRKePTs — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 20, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Hamas on Friday, according to the Times of Israel.

“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds,” Netanyahu said

“Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibas [who was freed alive earlier this month], the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies. But in an unspeakably cynical manner, they did not return Shiri alongside her young children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in the coffin,” he said.

Israel will “act resolutely to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement,” he said.

The body of Oded Lifshitz, 83, was also returned Thursday

“The three of them were brutally murdered in Hamas captivity in the first weeks of the war,” Netanyahu said. “May God avenge their blood — and we too will avenge.”

Hamas said, there was the “possibility of an error or overlap in the bodies” and blamed an Israeli airstrike for their deaths, according to Sky News.

