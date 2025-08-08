Pure Evil: Nancy Pelosi Mourns Halt of Trans Surgeries on Kids, Vows National Push

For a lifelong politician, Nancy Pelosi appears to be missing a lot.

With her home state of California battling the Trump administration in court over the administration’s policies on “transgender” medical care, the former House speaker says she wants to make the fight national.

But the octogenarian congresswoman seems to have slept through the 2024 election.

JUST IN Nancy Pelosi: “We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids” pic.twitter.com/aXYeRQQeYD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 7, 2025

In a gaggle with reporters on Thursday, Pelosi was asked about “pauses in gender-affirming care here in California” — decisions in June by major Golden State healthcare providers to put at least a temporary halt to medical treatments aimed at helping children “change” their sex.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported in July, California’s largest health system, Kaiser Permanente, along with Stanford Medicine and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, have announced they are cutting back or halting “sex-change” surgeries on patients under 19 in the face of pressure from the Trump administration.

They’re not the only ones. President Donald Trump’s White House has been unapologetic about going after institutions that use federal funds to perform surgeries decent human beings find abhorrent — very much including millions of taxpayers whose money is being used.

The idea of halting the sexual mutilation of young people should be good news for every American, regardless of their political party. Barbarism masquerading as enlightenment is still barbaric under the surgical mask.

But for Nancy Pelosi, “It’s a sad thing for us.”

“We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids,” she said.

And it’s something she’s working on “at the national level.”

Fortunately, thanks to the results of the November election, Pelosi and her fellow travelers on the left have precious little chance of accomplishing anything at the national level that would codify the chemical and surgical castration of young boys or the sterilization of girls in the service of progressive sexual politics.

President Donald Trump’s election was the result of many issues, but there’s no doubt that his unequivocal stance on the reality of biological sex was a winner for him.

Considering her party holds neither the legislative nor executive branch of government, where laws actually get made, what Pelosi can do at a “national level” in terms of lawmaking is approximately nothing. Considering her party will not hold power in the White House until at least 2029, what her party can do via regulation is actually nothing.

And that is good news for the country, considering what Pelosi calls “gender-affirming care” is actually the opposite. It’s an Orwellian distortion, as apparently soulless medical practitioners engage in a denial of an individual’s biological sex.

Pelosi’s remarks were not well received, with The Daily Wire possibly summing it up best in two words: “Pure evil.”

Pure evil. Nancy Pelosi: “We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids… it’s a sad thing for us.” pic.twitter.com/i6LSAUUOeb — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 8, 2025

“Our trans kids”?

No, perverted Pelosi, children don’t belong to the government, and there’s no such thing as a word “trans,” but a mental illness. Everything about you is evil and corrupt, just like your husband and your party. Enough of almost 40 years causing trouble trying… — Evelym (@evelym_nv) August 7, 2025

Kids should be protected from permanently changing their bodies. — HayderTrader (@HayderTrader) August 8, 2025

That last one nails it.

If there truly are individual adults who are so mentally ill that they believe they inhabit a body they were not born to be in, they deserve profound sympathy from decent people. They deserve to be guided in every possible way toward finding themselves back to health.

They do not need to have their delusions validated by a supposedly sane medical establishment, much less at the expense of their fellow Americans with a firmer grasp of reality.

But if there are minors with that kind of delusion, they deserve to be assisted in getting their lives on track before they derail completely.

They certainly don’t deserve to be mutilated for life because of what is almost certainly going to be a passing phase of their development.

The word for that is “evil” — and what Pelosi is talking about is “pure evil.”

It’s what Americans soundly rejected in the 2024 election — along with sundry other leftist embarrassments to undeniable virtue and basic common sense.

And Nancy Pelosi seems to have missed — or misunderstood it — completely.

